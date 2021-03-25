Holdover Trump appointees delay stimulus payments, House Democrats complain





While Internal Revenue Source officials have touted the agency’s prompt delivery of the latest batch of stimulus checks to much of the American public, there are still millions of disabled and retired Americans waiting for theirs. , a hold-up largely attributable to the Trump administration, the Democrats. said Wednesday.

According to House Democrats, the Social Security Administration has still not released the necessary payment information required by the IRS to issue the relief checks to the 30 million Americans currently receiving disability or retirement benefits.

“We have been alarmed recently to learn that most [Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement Board and Veterans] beneficiaries who are not required to file a tax return have not yet received their payments and the IRS is unable to provide an expected timeline for those payments, “the Democrats wrote in a letter to to Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul.

“Some of our most vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities, including veterans who have served our country with honor,” they added, “are unable to pay for basic necessities while awaiting their overdue payments.”

The IRS has so far sent stimulus payments to more than 127 Americans. On Monday, he promised to deliver an additional batch of checks on March 24, although it is not clear whether Americans on disability or retirement will be the beneficiaries of the incoming batch. According to CBS News, the IRS has given priority to Americans who have filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

In the letter, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., Asked the IRS and SSA to provide an update on their payment delivery schedule by March 26.

In the past, several Democrats, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, of D-Ohio, and Rep. John Larson, of D-Conn., Have called on Biden to oust ASS Commissioner Saul, appointed by Donald Trump whose tenure does not expire for four years. . Biden has not signaled any intention to respond to their demands, even though he has dismissed people appointed by Trump in other agencies.

The SSA plans to send the payment information to the IRS on Thursday, a spokesperson for the agency told The Huffington Post. He explained that Social Security has not been able to work on the payments because lawmakers have provided unusually low credits for the agency compared to previous years.

“Social Security staff work day and night with Treasury and IRS officials to ensure that the electronic file of Social Security and SSI beneficiaries is complete, accurate, and ready to be used to issue reports. payments, ”the spokesperson said.

Last year, the IRS offered an online payment portal for Americans who have not filed their taxes. But IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said last week in a ways and means hearing that the IRS chose not to participate in claims to encourage more low-income people to file a complaint. .

“Many of these people are also entitled to a [earned income tax credit]”He told lawmakers.” They are also entitled to a child tax credit. We did not get this information from the Non-Filer Portal. “

Under Saul, the social security administration was beset by conflict. In the past, Saul has sidelined federal employee unions and sought to cut disability benefits, often preventing the agency’s disability hearing review. Last December, the Association of Administrative Law Judges issued a vote of no confidence supported by 88% of its members.

