Biden cancels memo from Trump skeptical of agency performance metrics





The Biden administration is rescinding an 11am memo from former President Donald Trump, who suspended requirements for agencies to set strategic planning goals as part of the annual budget process.

Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Robert Fairweather on Wednesday overturned in a memo the Trump administrations’ decision to remove guidelines from an annual budget policy document requiring agencies to assess performance of their programs under the Government Performance and Results Act 1993.

The Trump administration issued a second memo in its final days, clarifying that agencies should still measure and track program performance, as required by the GPRA, but said the legislation led to the production of reams of data from little use.

The deletion of Part 6 of Circular A-11 in December 2020 threatened to disrupt strategic and performance planning in federal departments and agencies, Fairweather wrote in Wednesday’s new memo. These activities are essential to clearly defining the results the federal government aims to achieve, using feedback from our clients to improve service delivery, and being transparent about agency results.

The directive also set a June 4 deadline for agencies to submit draft strategic plans and agency priority objectives to the OMB. As agencies refine their priority goals later this year, the memo asks agencies to conduct quarterly reviews. Fairweather said the OMB will lead a coordinated approach to achieving these priorities as part of the Biden administration’s FY2023 budget request and its Presidential Management program.

The White House plans to release a budget document next week that will highlight President Joe Bidens’ top discretionary spending priorities for fiscal 2022.

OMB Associate Director of Performance and People Management Pam Coleman said in a blog post that the agencies were “clear and unanimous” in their desire to reinstate performance management guidelines.

Measuring tangible results is harder than it looks

Wednesday’s note marks the latest in a series of Biden documents outlining the steps his administration will take to measure the tangible impact of his policies and the trillions of dollars spent on COVID-19 programs.

OMB sent a memo on Friday asking agency heads to cooperate with the pandemic response accountability committee and agency inspectors general to reduce the risk of waste, fraud and abuse of staff. expenses of the COVID-19 agency. The memo also states that the Biden administration will use human-centered design principles to distribute relief funds and achieve equitable results.

In another presidential memorandum signed just a week after taking office, Biden, the White House, said he would issue more guidance on the evidence law soon and ordered agencies to expand access open and secure to their datasets.

Experts on federal management issues, during a webinar last month hosted by the American Society for Public Administration, saw Biden administrations focus on performance management as a positive sign, but agreed that measuring l he effectiveness of government programs was far from an exact science.

Don Kettl, a professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, said GPRA has introduced a vocabulary to the federal government to frame what the government does and what it tries to accomplish.

It’s hard to argue against the idea of ​​trying to make government more performance-oriented, but it’s a lot harder to try to figure out what that means, Kettl said.

Chris Mihm, director general for strategic matters at the Government Accountability Office, said that when the OMB first included GPRA guidance in its A-11 circular, it set the tone that budget and performance are making. part of the same conversation.

It’s not a question that you don’t think about the dollars and then think about the performance afterwards, or think about the performance without thinking about the budgetary consequences of that. They need to be brought together systematically, as part of the same decision-making process, Mihm said.

While legislation has caused agency managers to think more about their work in terms of yield and performance, the argument of what to measure to define success remains a challenge.

Kettl said there was a long, calm tension between evidence advocates focused on policy design and a growing grassroots movement focused on citizen engagement and client satisfaction.

Do we focus on decisions at the top, as opposed to interactions with citizens at the bottom? Is it user-centric when it comes to good policy, or are we interested in trying to find ways to increase citizen satisfaction? Kettl said.

The answer, of course, can be both, but Kettl said even the most well-meaning programs can have blind spots, especially during the pandemic.

He said, for example, that it was impossible to determine at this time how the different counties were doing in terms of immunizing underserved communities.

We already know that parts of the American community have been left out and in some cases have been disproportionately affected and injured by the spread of COVID. And that if we’re trying to fix a problem, we need to make sure we get all Americans vaccinated, [and] it turns out that right now we’re having a terrible time, even having this conversation.

Mihm said effective program management also means managing across agency silos. The GAO, for example, urged the Department of Health and Human Services in September to develop an integrated strategy with the Department of Defense on the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine. The GAO produced many of the same recommendations in a follow-up report in January.

Not everything we care about will be caused or contributed by a single organization or program acting in isolation. They will be models of organizations working together, Mihm said.

The inventory of federal programs is still a goal

The Biden administration is also tackling some of the thorniest issues in performance management. Fairweather said the Biden administration remains committed to making significant progress towards creating an inventory of federal programs and that it will continue with a pilot project that began under the Trump administration that aims to achieve this goal.

The Congress, for its part, has shown renewed interest in establishing this inventory. Congress in 2019 passed the Taxpayers’ Right to Know Act, which requires the OMB to expand the information it publishes in its agency program inventory to include links to program performance data.

Robert Shea, former associate director of OMB under the George W. Bush administration, now national director general of public policy at Grant Thornton, said such an inventory would give any administration a big picture of the number of programs. federals focused on one or the other. policy problem.

We do a lot in the federal government. There’s no area where we’re trying to fix an issue where there aren’t multiple programs targeting the same issue, Shea said.

Previous attempts have produced unflattering results. The Bush administration rolled out a Program Rating Assessment Tool (PART) in 2002, which assessed each federal government program over a five-year period, and established a baseline for measuring the effectiveness of similar programs.

During that five-year review, Shea said the Bush administration reviewed 200 federal STEM programs, but Shea said only 10 met rigorous standards and only three demonstrated a positive result.

We have to be humble enough in the face of the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the programs we are administering now. And that can lead us to be more ambitious when it comes to inventorying our programs and measuring their performance, Shea said.

Shelly Metzenbaum, former associate director of OMB performance and personnel management under the Obama administration, said the agency’s strategic plans required under the GPRA give Congress, federal managers and the government. public a better idea of ​​the progress made.

But agencies also need to figure out how to use the data to identify and rehabilitate programs that are not working.

It’s not just about finding what works and funding what works, and unlocking what doesn’t, because sometimes you want to keep funding something even if it doesn’t work, if they’ve made smart things to try to make things better, Metzenbaum said.

