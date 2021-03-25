Wyoming electoral change pushed by Donald Trump Jr. to hurt Cheney Fail





Wyoming lawmakers have rejected election changes backed by Donald Trump Jr. to hurt Representative Liz Cheney. The failure of the measure would have created a second round to force the candidates to win a majority of votes. Trump Jr. called for Cheney’s defeat after he voted to impeach his father, President Donald Trump. See more stories on the Insider business page.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) Wyoming lawmakers rejected a measure that would have required candidates to win a majority of the vote in the primary election to avoid the run-off, a change endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. in his campaign to undermine U.S. Republican Liz Cheney.

The state Senate rejected the proposal with a 15-14 vote on Wednesday after lawmakers worried about the cost of adding additional elections and the burden it would place on voters and local officials.

Trump Jr. called for Cheney’s defeat after he voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the assault on the U.S. Capitol by a crowd of his supporters.

A second round for Cheney could have consolidated the Republican opposition to his re-election. It did not take a position on the proposed changes to the electoral law.

The state’s GOP central committee censored Cheney in February for his impeachment vote. But for the most part, Republican officials in Wyoming continued to support her.

Two Republican state lawmakers – Sen. Anthony Bouchard, from Cheyenne, and Representative Chuck Gray, from Casper have already announced that they are running against Cheney, the only congressman from Wyoming. Bouchard voted to change the primary.

In his first run for the US House in 2016, Cheney won a nine-vote Republican primary with just under 40% of the vote, while the runner-up got 22%.

“It’s not exactly what you would call a warrant,” said Senator Bo Biteman, Republican and sponsor of the election bill. Biteman in the Senate listed the race of Cheney and others in which the Republican victors got less than half of the vote, the

“There are a lot of people out there who don’t think that’s true. They want to send our candidate to the general election with a mandate from the majority of party support.”

But the cost of the measure has been a drag for lawmakers facing declining state revenues from Wyoming’s major coal, oil and gas sectors, leading to severe national and local budget cuts. .

A lawmaker said his constituents were “appalled” that they had to face a new election.

“I haven’t really heard of a good reason to change 130 years of history yet,” said Senator Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep. “I think there may be merit in that, but there may not be.”

“Let’s do it right, let’s do an interim study,” he added.

