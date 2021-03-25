Joe Biden wants to maintain Donald Trump’s policy that boosted exports of armed drones: sources





The Biden administration wants to maintain a controversial Trump policy that has revived sales of armed drones to countries with monitored human rights records in the United States and elsewhere, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

When the administration of former President Donald Trump reinterpreted the Cold War-era arms deal between 35 countries known as the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) to increase sales drones, arms control advocates and some leading Democratic lawmakers feared it would worsen global conflicts.

Although it is too early to tell if this is the case, sales have increased.

Maintaining this policy could also be at odds with President Joe Biden’s campaign pledge to “make sure America doesn’t check its values ​​at the door to sell arms.” When Biden was Vice President of President Barack Obama, human rights groups criticized their administration for armed drone attacks on Taliban militants in Afghanistan, which also killed civilians.

From 2018 to 2020, Washington renegotiated the 33-year-old MTCR to lift agreed limits on the proliferation of drone technology. But last year, Trump put aside an effort to rewrite the pact and decided to offer American drones to almost any country that wanted to buy them.

Biden wants to renew those talks, the sources said.

While stealth jets such as the $ 79 million F-35s grab the headlines, drones are much cheaper but can still perform high-risk missile strikes and surveillance missions without putting a pilot in danger. . Many US-made air vehicles fly quickly and carry large payloads, making them highly sought after while strengthening a country’s ties with the US military.

The White House National Security Council (NSC) is considering how to keep the policy in place while the State Department calls on its allies and other countries that sell drones to adopt the US position, said officials. sources close to the case.

While no decision has been communicated to the cabinet under-secretary level, people briefed on internal discussions about the administration have said he tends to maintain Trump’s more expansive export policy.

“They are not going to go back,” one of the people said of the policy Trump was hoping to take market share from China-made drones.

An NSC official said that “the US government will continue to invoke national discretion” and treat large drones as if they were outside the purview of the MTCR, which was drafted to control the proliferation of cruise missiles.

KEEPING THE DOOR OPEN Maintaining the policy opens the door to hundreds of millions and possibly billions of dollars in US sales to the governments of Taiwan, India, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates that in the past did not have not allowed to buy them.

Human rights activists and arms control advocates are not the only voices skeptical of Trump’s policies.

Members of Congress are delaying the sale of four drones to Morocco, reported by Reuters in December, over objections to the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Western Sahara as Moroccan territory, people close to the country told Reuters. agreement.

The NSC official said the decision to continue Trump’s policy “gives the US government the flexibility to consider UAS (unmanned aerial systems) export requests” while continuing to exercise this “national discretion. consistent with our MTCR commitments, as well as “our strong commitment to US national security, human rights, non-proliferation, and other foreign policy objectives.” ”

The MTCR classifies several of the most powerful U.S. drones among cruise missiles because they meet the technical specifications for unmanned aircraft in the pact.

Under Trump’s reinterpretation, the United States decided to treat large hitting drones that cannot travel faster than 800 kilometers per hour as if they belonged to a classification that was outside the jurisdiction of the United States. pact.

This allowed for easier exportation of Global Hawks, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, which are unarmed and used for surveillance, as well as Reapers used for both surveillance and air strikes and manufactured by General Atomics.

Longer term, Biden’s team wants to negotiate a brand new deal just for drone exports, according to a source familiar with the situation and the NSC official.

The NSC official said the Biden team “will work with other countries to set international standards for the sale, transfer and subsequent use of armed UAS.”

