Georgia Republicans pass bill to make it easier to quash election after Trump failed – Mother Jones

During Georgia’s 2020 election cycle, Donald Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes “to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in the state. His efforts to manipulate the electoral process failed after Raffensperger stood up to the president and defended the integrity of the election. But if the Georgian legislature is successful, Republicans may find it much easier to reverse the will of voters in the next election.

Georgia’s House of Representatives passed a major takeover on Thursday in a party’s online vote that would remove Raffensperger from his post as chairman and voting member of the state’s electoral board, which oversees the certification of elections and voting rules, and instead authorizes the GOP. -controlled the legislature to appoint the majority of council members. “It’s extremely dangerous,” said Sara Tindall Ghazal, former director of electoral protection for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “When you name the majority of the body for which you are responsible, it is about self-harm.”

The state council, in turn, would have extraordinary power under the bill to take over county electoral councils it considers to be underperforming, raising the possibility that election officials appointed by and beholden to the heavily gerrymandered Republican legislature may take over election operations in Democratic strongholds like Atlanta Fulton County, where Trump and his allies have been spreading conspiracy theories about the counting of ballot bags by election officials in November after the departure of GOP observers.

It will make what we’ve all been through in 2020 a breeze, said Lauren Groh-Wargo, head of Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group created by Stacey Abrams, in a call to reporters this week. . Donald Trump will not have to strengthen our electoral administrators. The most radical fringes of the Republican Party sitting in the state legislature will be able to eliminate electoral boards, challenge voters because they don’t have the right name or because they don’t look like what they think they need to watch. It’s Jim Crow 2.0. “

The grabbing of legislative power is similar to actions taken by Republicans in other states like Wisconsin, where the GOP-controlled legislature stripped the power of new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after he was elected in 2018. Similar efforts by legislatures of the GOP to remove power from secretaries of state and election officials are underway in at least eight Republican-controlled states. The Georgia bill is also one of more than 250 bills being considered by Republicans in 43 states that would make voting more difficult, and it was passed a day after Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell told a Senate hearing that states are not committing to efforts. to remove voters whatsoever.

The House bill affects not only who will oversee the elections, but also who will vote. In January, the right-wing group True the Vote challenged the eligibility of hundreds of thousands of voters in the run-off election won by Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, based on a postal database unreliable. Only a few dozen votes were rejected, but according to another provision of the House bill, future challenges could meet with much greater success. If the bill becomes law, conservative activists would be able to challenge the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters, and local election commissions would be required to hear these challenges within 10 days or face harm. sanctions from the state election commission, which could put pressure on county officials. hastily remove eligible voters from the lists or wrongly reject their ballots.

Groh-Wargo calls these voter challenges as unconstitutional purge attempts and says they will become commonplace, easier to do, and county election councils that do not play ball will be replaced.

These provisions to remove the secretary of state’s power and broaden the challenges, inserted in the voting bill on March 17, were late additions to legislation that had already attracted much criticism for making the vote larger. difficult. The bill was two pages long when passed by the Senate, but a House committee extended it to almost 100 pages, renaming it the Election Integrity Act of 2021.

Previous provisions that remain in the bill would also restrict access to voting in Georgia: severely restrict postal ballot boxes, add new voter identification requirements for mail-in ballots, reject ballots that are dropped off in the wrong constituency and make it a crime. give voters food or water while waiting to vote. The bill would also make it more difficult for counties to hold elections by prohibiting them from accepting donations from nonprofit groups, which were used in 2020 to add more voting sites and drop boxes, and to ban innovations such as mobile voting buses that have made voting more convenient.

And that would drastically reduce the time for the second round of elections after Ossoff and Warnock wins, reducing them from nine to four weeks and leaving only a few days for early voting. The weekend’s second-round vote, which was used disproportionately by black voters in January, would be eliminated altogether.

The net effect: It will be more difficult for election officials to run smooth elections and more difficult for voters to vote in them. And if that fails to help Republican candidates who tend to enjoy lower turnout in the state, county and state election commissions would have the power to reject votes based on voter challenges. and refuse to certify a close election won by Democrats.

“This so-called electoral integrity bill lacks one important thing: integrity,” Democratic State Representative Carolyn Hugely told the House on Thursday. “It’s nothing more than a prescription to avoid stealing an election.”

Georgia’s Senate Ethics Committee approved a more modest bill initially passed by the House, which will have to wipe out the entire Senate and then be reconciled with the new House bill in a conference committee by March 31 before being sent to Governor Brian Kemp. It is therefore possible that some of the more extreme provisions of the Electoral Integrity Act will be deleted at this stage.

Under massive public pressure, Republicans have backed down proposals to reduce weekend voting in general elections, including on Sundays, when black churches run for souls election campaigns at the polls and repeal absentee voting without excuse, but instead added the provisions giving to the Legislature. increased scrutiny of elections in order to strengthen their power through more obscure means.

They had to go back to the drawing board and find a way to keep more voters away, says Tindall Ghazal. That’s what they left behind.

