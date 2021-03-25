What does Russian diplomatic activity related to the Middle East mean?

During an event covered in various regional media but largely ignored further on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met a delegation from the Lebanese Hezbollah organization in Moscow on March 15. The delegation was led by Mohammad Raad, who heads the Hezbollah bloc in the Lebanese parliament. It was the first official Hezbollah delegation to visit Moscow since October 2011, and the second in total. Ammar al-Moussawi, who heads the movement’s external relations office, was also part of the trip. A report by Russian analyst Anton Mardasov at Al-Monitor noted that the visit immediately preceded Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi’s trip to Moscow on March 17, possibly causing logistical problems for the Russian airport and other authorities.

The arrival of these two delegations immediately followed a trip by Foreign Minister Lavrov to the Gulf, during which he met officials from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Lavrov’s trip to the Gulf coincided with the televised opening in Turkey of the Russian-built Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The opening was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian military operations in the Middle East also intensified last week, with the launch of an air campaign against ISIS targets in the desert of southern Syria. At the end of January, a high-level delegation of South Yemeni separatists from the Southern Transitional Council flew to Moscow at the invitation of the Russian government. The STC is backed by the United Arab Emirates and controls large parts of southern Yemen, including the temporary capital, Aden, and the Socotra Archipelago.

This wave of Russian diplomatic activity linked to the Middle East is remarkable because it reflects Moscow’s multifaceted approach to the region. Much of the Middle East analysis notes the existence of three major blocs competing for primacy.

These are defined as:

1) The bloc of countries and movements led by Iran and comprising the Assad regime and Hezbollah.

2) The Sunni Islamist bloc of Turkey, Qatar and associated movements.

3) The “status quo” or pro-American bloc comprising Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The above list of meetings and events shows that Russia maintains open channels and cordiality with the main players in all of these blocs, without being fully identified with any of them. Only the Salafi jihadists of the Islamic State remain beyond the pale.

This approach contains a measure of sophistication and has led Moscow to become the go-to mediator on a variety of regional issues in which the United States has chosen, out of weariness or other priorities, to remain absent. When mediation is needed between Israel and Bashar Assad’s Syria, Russia is the only relevant candidate, as has been demonstrated on two important occasions recently.

When Turkey had to formalize its zone of control in northeastern Syria following its incursion in October 2019, Erdogan negotiated directly with Putin, casually dismissing President Assad’s theoretical sovereignty. Indeed, the Astana process, bringing together Turkey and Iran under the auspices of Russia, has become the most important diplomatic track concerning Syria. He bypassed the moribund process of Geneva backed by the UN.

In all of these areas, Russian tactical pragmatism has proven to be an asset. In a way quite unfamiliar with Western practices, but well in keeping with the realities of the Middle East, the Russians care little about the final resolution of conflicts, and little at all about the mode of governance and the ideology of the elements. they are dealing with. They operate on the basis of current common interests, rather than longer term partnerships. They are comfortable in an environment of frozen conflicts and divided countries, and have no sense of urgency about the need to remedy any of these situations.

IN THE FRAGMENTED SPACES that characterize large parts of the post-2010 Arab world, this tactical flexibility can provide an advantage. This allowed the Russians, for example, to ostensibly support their “ally” Assad’s reconquest of all of Syria, while subsequently negotiating the current de facto partition of the country in order to bring Turkey closer to Turkey. NATO and get closer to the Russian Orbit. In particular, this enabled Moscow to acquiesce in the almost weekly bombardments launched by Israeli planes against targets of Moscow’s alleged partner in Syria – Iran. This despite the presence of an S-400 battery at the Khmeimim air base in the province of Latakia.

Russia’s regional approach has borne fruit in large part because of the void left by the United States’ partial disengagement from the Middle East. As Moscow sought to directly challenge Washington in an area from which the United States did not wish to be dislodged, the Russians were quickly made aware of the real balance of power (see the Battle of Khasham, 2018, when US support Russian militias attempted an incursion across the Euphrates and were massacred by US air and artillery strikes). Yet the United States under President Joe Biden shows no sign of returning to major commitments in the region.

However, a more important Achilles heel for Moscow’s regional approach is emerging; namely, a notable lack of financial resources. In this regard, the “victory” in Syria becomes somewhat of a burden. The European Union stands firm that there will be no money for reconstruction unless a process of political transition from dictatorship begins. Iran, Russia’s partner in Syria, has no money. Moscow has no resources to spare either. The result is that Russia is currently presiding over a broken and fragmented country in which the main fighting fronts may not be moving, but nothing has been settled.

Another disruptive element is the Iranian project and the Israeli retribution it triggers. This lack of resources also has an impact on stability inside the regions of Syria controlled by the regime. In the turbulent province of Daraa, where the uprising that led to the civil war began in 2011, large protests were held to mark the 10th anniversary of the epidemic. Last week, 21 members of the regime’s 4th Armored Division were killed by unidentified terrorists outside the town of Mzayrib in the province. This is all a long way from the “victory” proclamations of 2018 and 2019.

In this regard, Lavrov’s visit to the United Arab Emirates deserves special attention. The Russians and the Emiratis share the desire to rehabilitate the Assad regime and normalize the situation in Syria. The Russians may well be looking for ways to squeeze Emirati resources into the ruin of Assad’s domain, although Abu Dhabi will have to be wary of violating US sanctions in too obvious a way.

But the larger picture – of the stark rift between scarce resources and self-perception as a major power – is the essential reality of Moscow’s position in the Middle East. This means that at the end of the day Russia must necessarily be reactive and tactical, but its astute tactical moves will then be concealed under the guise of great power strategy. The material results of such an approach, when observed closely, are likely to be considerably more modest than they initially appear. Moscow understands the Middle East and plays its games skillfully and well. But that’s because, in many ways, it looks more like some of its regional partners than it might be willing to admit.