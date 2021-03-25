Prosecutors line up witnesses to explain Donald wins over many alleged crimes to jury





As you’ve probably heard by now, Donald Trump has a lot of legal issues which is unfortunate for him given the fact that legitimate lawyers don’t want anything to do with him and if that wasn’t the case then that the Republican Party had already decided to let him get away with inciting a violent insurgency, he would almost certainly have been convicted in his second impeachment trial. (In fact, one of the attorneys on his dream team suggested that the Justice Department arrest him if they thought he had committed a crime.) Currently, the ex-president is the defendant in about 29 prosecutions, according to the Washington Post, although the criminal investigations that are at the center of his concerns are probably more worrying, especially the one led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in recent months the prosecutor appealed to the lawyer who put John Gotti and other white collar workers. criminals behind bars, allegedly worked to overthrow the longtime CFO of Trump Organizations and, most importantly, obtained some highly sought after tax returns from Trump, documents the Queens-born real estate developer went to great lengths to keep it a secret that some people have the impression that they contain extremely incriminating information. Now, Vances’ office has taken the next step in its criminal investigation: finding people who can explain to a jury why Trump is a potential con artist.

Reuters reports that investigators are reviewing millions of pages of recently acquired documents in an attempt to identify witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the people who are supposed to testify are already well known and likely include the former 45th president fixer, Michael Cohen, who has met prosectors eight times. (In February 2019, Cohen told lawmakers that Trump routinely inflates and deflates his assets when it serves his purposes, whether it’s to lower his tax bill or get loans. Last year, he said in an interview that Trump should go to jail for 360.In addition, there is Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization employee who described himself as Trump the eyes and ears of the company and who apparently knew if his boss had committed fraud, be it banking, insurance or tax. But according to journalists Jason Szep and Peter Eisler, a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by the Vances team. :

Prosecutors are seeking to gather information and testimony from bankers, accountants, real estate consultants and others close to the Trump organization who could provide information about its transactions, according to interviews and court documents. The process of identifying all witnesses and targets could take months. The next phase is to identify the targets of subpoenas and testimony, said a person familiar with the case. Vances investigators need insiders who can provide the story behind any conflicting figures on Trumps ‘financial records and testify to Trumps’ knowledge and intent, former fraud prosecutors have said in white collar. Even in the most document-dependent case, you need witnesses to tell the story, said Reed Brodsky, a longtime defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor.

Several potential key figures in the Vances investigation are current or former employees of outside companies, ranging from financial and real estate consultants to legal advisers with extensive knowledge of transactions with Trump, according to court documents and both people familiar with the investigation. Some have played crucial roles for many years, such as Mazars accountant Donald Bender. His signature is on the income tax returns of the Donald J. Trump Foundation, which was dissolved in 2018 after an investigation by the New York attorney general found that the organization had abused charitable funds. Trump was ordered to pay more than $ 2 million in damages.

In addition to real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, who worked for years for the Trump organization and valued a property that Trump used to obtain a tax easing tool, ProPublica describes it as an abused deduction exploited by wealthy investors who has cost the US Treasury billions. of dollarsVance spoke and requested tapes from Ladder Capital Corp. and Deutsche Bank AG, two of the former president’s largest creditors. (Trump currently owes Deutsche Bank some $ 340 million and there is no love lost between him and the German lender, which could seize the properties he was using to personally secure his loans.) But according to Reuters, Vances ‘investigation will likely rely heavily on Trumps’ closest associates who can answer the key question of what Trump was thinking when he made the financial statements now under review.

Only a select group of Trump’s confidants can answer this question of state of mind, which is essential to prove criminal intent. Among them is Weisselberg, 73, who started working for Trumps ‘father, Fred, in 1973. Legal experts and a source close to the investigation say prosecutors’ apparent goal is to convince Weisselberg to cooperate. Weisselberg’s adult sons – one who worked for the Trump organization – are also under surveillance. The other son worked for Ladder Capital, although there is no evidence that he was involved in Ladder loans to Trump.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former wife of Allens ‘eldest son Barry Weisselberg, told Reuters she had spoken with Vances’ office five times since November. The day after the first interview, she said, AD investigators visited her to collect tax and financial records for her and her ex-husband. She acknowledged that prosecutors have expressed interest in an apartment in a Trump-owned apartment building where she and her ex-husband have lived rent-free for seven years, an arrangement that could have legal implications if it were. compensation not correctly declared in tax returns. Jennifer Weisselberg said she believed her stepfather would never willingly testify against Trump. She considers Allen Weisselberg to turn around only if he or his sons face legal action. But no one, she said, knows any more about Trumps’ finances.

