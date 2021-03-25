Trump team’s first attempt to punish pro-impeachment Republican fails





The Wyoming Senate has rejected a plan to facilitate the defeat of Representative Liz Cheney.

Wyoming’s Republican-controlled Senate killed a ploy by supporters of Donald Trump to prevent a pro-impeachment lawmaker from retaining her seat.

The state Senate voted on Wednesday to reject a bill requiring primary candidates in the next election to receive an absolute majority or face a run-off.

Supporters said such a bill would prevent unpopular candidates from winning with a tight plurality, while opponents called it unnecessary and costly for county election officials. He failed after a 15-14 vote.

The bill has been widely seen as targeting U.S. Representative for Wyoming, Republican House Caucus Chair Liz Cheney, who has already drawn several senior challengers for 2022.

Cheney has won the ire of Trump and his supporters for not being loyal enough to the twice-impeached president. She criticized his foreign policy, voted to impeach him for his role in inciting the Jan.6 Capitol uprising and said in February that she did not think Trump “should play a role in the future. party or country “.

While it’s unclear how he knew it, longtime Trump strategist Corey Lewandowski approved Wyoming’s legislation even before it was publicly announced, suggesting it would help Republicans defeat it. .

“What we have in Wyoming, which is a statewide district, one congressman represents the whole state, we have six, seven or eight candidates who all think they’re the best candidate to beat Liz Cheney,” he said to a right. leaving the wing in February. “The problem with this is that in a multi-candidate field, the incumbent has an advantage: name ID, money, recognition, which means that if we have six or seven candidates running, she may have the chance to pass a primary.”

“Now I believe they’re going to change the Wyoming rules and then that would require a runoff if you don’t get more than 50%,” he added. “This is very good news for candidate Trump. The former president will pick, I believe, and a small group of advisers will help him make recommendations on who he ultimately approves in this race, but I can assure you that it won’t be Liz Cheney. “

Don Trump Jr. also got involved, urging pro-Trump forces in Wyoming to pressure their lawmakers to support the bill, Senate Case 145, to punish Cheney.

“Any Wyoming Republican who takes Liz Cheney’s offer and opposes SF145 turns his back on my dad and the entire America First movement,” he tweeted on March 9. Support SF145 and send Lincoln Project Liz to retirement in 2022! “

The Trump team’s effort to change the law and oust Cheney is part of a larger plan to retaliate against the handful of Congressional Republicans who voted to impeach him, supported his conviction, or denounced his seditious attempts to overthrow the President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Donald Trump himself reportedly told the President of the Republican state of Wyoming last month that he was ready to campaign in the state, aiding the anti-Cheney effort.

Last month, he endorsed a main challenger to an Ohio representative who supported Trump’s second impeachment.

“The current representative Anthony Gonzalez should not represent the residents of the 16th arrondissement because he does not represent their interests or their hearts,” Trump said in a press release. “Max Miller has my total and utter approval!”

He also promised to campaign against other disloyal Republicans, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, “disloyal and very bad.”

Published with permission of the American Independent Foundation.

