The Fact Check-Ellis Island Medal of Honor was awarded to Trump in 1986, but not for racial justice





Social media posts claim former US President Donald Trump received a Medal of Honor from the Ellis Island Honors Society in 1986 for his contribution to downtown conditions. [sic] Young blacks, alongside Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks. This claim is partly false: Although Trump, along with Ali and Parks, received one of Ellis Island’s first medals of honor, it was awarded in recognition of his German heritage and contribution to the business world. and New York real estate, rather than civil rights or racial justice.

A recent article making this claim can be found here, an article shared just before the 2016 US general election can be viewed here.

Visible on Getty Images here, the image in the last post shows the future president with civil rights icon Rosa Parks, boxer Muhammad Ali, baseball player Joe DiMaggio, musician Victor Borge and singer Anita Bryant after having all received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor on October 27, 1986.

Some iterations of the claim (here) include a cropped version of the photo that shows Trump with just Parks and Ali.

As the New York Times reported a week and a half before the 1986 ceremony, eighty Americans from 42 ethnic groups were named recipients of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor yesterday by the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.

According to the report, the winners, a mix of prominent and relatively unknown citizens, were selected by the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations, which was selected for the work by the foundation. The recipient list describes Trump as German, developer, Parks as African American, activist, and Ali as African American, boxer.

According to its website, the Ellis Island Honors Society honors the importance of immigration to the prosperity of the Americas and celebrates the contributions immigrants and their descendants have made to our nation (www.eihonors.org/). 1986 was the inaugural year of the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, which are awarded annually to those who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to serving our country professionally, culturally or civically, among other criteria.

Otto Coca, communications director of the Ellis Island Honors Society, told Reuters by email that the company’s current administration maintains that the Donald Trumps Ellis Island Medal of Honor was presented exclusively in recognition of his German heritage and his contributions to New York City as a developer, business leader and job creator.

To the knowledge of current administrations, the EIHS has no record to suggest that Donald Trump received the medal for race-related issues or for helping inner-city youth, Coca added.

Coca explained that in 1986 Trump was a successful young businessman who often showed up at company events around New York City.

VERDICT

Partly wrong. While Donald Trump received an Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1986 along with Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali, the award was presented in recognition of his German ancestry and his contributions to New York as a real estate developer.

This article was written by the Reuters fact-checking team. Learn more about our fact-checking work here.

