



Jerod Hughes is asking a federal judge to let him out of jail, claiming he is the sole provider of his disabled daughter and wife.

WASHINGTON Montana man accused of being at the front of mob that pursued Capitol Constable Eugene Goodman demanded to be released, claiming he was duped by former President Donald Trump and was unable to support his daughter and his disabled wife.

Jerod Hughes, of East Helena, MT, was indicted along with his brother Joshua on nine counts last month, including obstructing formal proceedings, entering a restricted government building and civil unrest.

In court documents, the FBI says Hughes and his brother were among the first 10 rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol through a broken window. Once inside, investigators say Hughes and another man kicked a door until the lock broke so other rioters could enter the Capitol.

Investigators say the Hughes brothers then made their way to the front of a crowd chasing Goodman, despite his repeated orders to back up and leave the building.

Rather, the rioters continued to advance towards Agent Goodman in a threatening manner even as Agent Goodman retreated to retrieve a baton that had been dropped on the ground. The video shows that Douglas Austin Jensen was the main attacker, immediately followed by Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes.

Hughes has been in federal custody since his arrest last month. Hughes’ attorney on Wednesday filed a petition in DC District Court asking that his client be released under house arrest so he can return to work.

In the motion, Jonathan Zucker, a lawyer for Hughes, says his client is a responsible and hardworking family man and the sole financial support for the family, which includes a 14-year-old daughter and a completely disabled woman. Zucker says Hughes’ wife is expected to undergo upcoming surgery that will leave her bedridden and completely dependent on the defendant for all services during her recovery period.

According to Zucker, Hughes’ current incarceration is causing serious hardship for the family.

Zucker says Hughes is not part of any organized group and that when he walked to Capitol Hill on Jan.6 he was following what he perceived to be a direction from Trump during his Stop the Steal rally speech.

During President Trump’s speech, he encouraged attendees to come to the United States Capitol to protest the electoral college’s certification of the vote for the 2020 presidential election, Zucker wrote. When then-President Trump encouraged the crowd to march towards the Capitol, the accused walked towards the Capitol with the crowd, believing he was protesting the election, which the president said had been fraudulently stolen .

Goodman has been hailed as a hero for his actions which kept violent Senate mobs away, including Hughes, his brother Josh and a third man from Iowa, Douglas Jensen, all now on criminal charges. Goodman is now Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms of the United States Senate.

Zucker says his clients’ alleged activities must be seen in context – namely that he, along with millions of other Americans, has been duped by Trump.

The former president argued the election was stolen and it was the duty of loyal citizens to stop the theft by preventing voter certification, Zucker wrote. Although the claim seems unfounded, it is evident that the defendant was one of the millions of Americans who were misled by the deception of former presidents. The accused acted out of conscience, even though she was manipulated by deception. He thought he was rising to protect his country, not to attack it:

Hughes was due to be brought to justice in federal court in Washington on Thursday afternoon. As of Thursday, the government had yet to respond to his request for bail.

