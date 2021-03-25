The five craziest things Trump said at his first press conference as president





President Joe Biden has finally set a date for his solo press conference after facing a growing backlash from Republicans and other critics for waiting an atypically long time in his presidency to directly answer questions from the press.

In right-wing media, which takes a close look at Bidens’ decision to wait 64 days to hold a solo press conference, many critics were quick to draw comparisons to his predecessor Donald Trump, who did so afterwards. 27 days.

The former president set the tone for his presidency and his tumultuous relationship with the Washington press, in a shameless and at times bizarre meeting on February 16, 2017.

In the rambling 90-minute appearance, Mr. Trump covered a range of defining issues, from fake news to Russia, and celebrated his early accomplishments, even going so far as to suggest that there had never been a presidency. who has done so much in such a short time. of time.

But, what were some of the craziest things he said at the Surrealist conference that officially saw the introduction of the cheeky presidential figure Mr. Trumps to reporters and the world?

Read more:

I would be a good journalist, I know what is good.

One of the dominant themes during Mr. Trumps’ very first solo press conference was his unapologetic disgust for the domestic media, with few exceptions,

He voiced his negative view of the media, a defining element of his presidency, calling the media he disliked fake news and failing and expressing some contempt for some journalists.

At one point, Mr. Trump even went so far as to suggest he would make a good reporter in response to an accusation that he was undermining the media with his attitude.

I know when I should be good and when I should be bad. And sometimes I say, wow, it’s gonna be a big story, and I’m gonna be killed, the president said in response to a charge he was only calling stories he didn’t like fake news.

I know what’s good and bad, I would be a good reporter, but not as good as you. I know what is good. I know what’s wrong, he said.

Hey, the best thing I can do is shoot that ship 30 miles offshore

At one point in the conference, Mr. Trump suggested that the American people wanted him to blow up a Russian spy ship that was hiding 30 miles off the coast of the United States.

While discussing the shooting at the Viktor Leonov, a Russian intelligence gathering vessel, which is off the coast of Connecticut, he said: Everyone in this country is going to say, oh, that’s so awesome.

The best thing I can do is shoot this ship that’s 30 miles out of the water, he said. It’s not great. It’s not great. I would love to be able to get along with Russia.

The Vishnya-class ship is believed to be fitted with high-tech spy equipment and is designed to intercept intelligence signals.

I imagine it was the electoral college’s biggest victory since Ronald Reagan.

In his initial speech, Mr. Trump wrongly insisted that in the 2017 election he won more constituencies than any president since Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

However, fact checkers have shown this to be incorrect. Mr. Trump actually received a smaller share than former Presidents George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Overall, the former president ranks in the bottom third in terms of the size of his electoral college victory, PolitiFact reported.

When a reporter returned to this claim later in the press conference, Mr Trump said: Actually, I saw this information. It was a substantial difference, do you agree with that?

You are the president, replied the reporter.

Watch more

“I have nothing to do with Russia”,

While answering questions about allegations of Russian interference in the 2017 election, Mr. Trump downplayed his relations with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin amid mounting pressure on his ties and those of his teams with the country.

“I have nothing to do with Russia,” he said. “Havent has been calling Russia for years. Don’t talk to people in Russia, not that I wouldn’t, but I just don’t have anyone to talk to.

Months later, an investigation by Robert Mueller into alleged Russian interference would begin and follow Mr. Trump’s two-year presidency.

The investigation found no workable evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but Mueller said he could not shed light on the president on the issue of possible obstruction of justice.

You are not related to our new [secretary of state]?

The February 16 press meeting was originally intended to announce the new candidate for the post of secretary of Trump’s Department of Labor, Alexander Acosta.

In one of the seemingly savage’s lighter moments, Mr. Trump asked CNN reporter Jim Acosta if he was related to the department candidate, given their corresponding last names.

You’re not related to our new one, Mr Trump asked the reporter before quickly cutting him off: I’m not, sir. [ laughter ] I like the sound of secretary Acosta.

The coincidence has caused enough confusion to warrant a Twitter inquiry point indicating that reporter Jim Acosta is unrelated to Trumps’ labor secretary.

Following the humorous introduction, Mr. Trump and Mr. Acosta would become familiar enemies during his tenure, in a move reflecting the lingering disgust of former presidents for Mr. Acostas’ employer.

Mr Biden is expected to make his own solo debut with the Washington press on Thursday afternoon. For more information on where and when to watch the press conference, click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos