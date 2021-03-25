Trump’s secret meeting with Ohio candidates turns into ‘Hunger Games’





What ensued was a 15-minute backstage gossip session reminiscent of the reality show Trumps. Mandel said he crushed Timken in the polls. Timken has touted his support on the ground through his tenure as President of the State Party. Gibbons mentioned how Hed helped the Trump campaign financially. Moreno noted that his daughter had worked on the Trumps 2020 campaign.

The scene illustrated what has become a central dynamic in the fledgling race of 2022. In virtually every Republican primaries, candidates jockey, audition and battle for support from former presidents. Trump has received overtures from a multitude of desperate candidates for his endorsement, which leading Republicans believe gives him global power to make or break the outcome of the primaries.

And the former president, as was so often the case during his presidency, seemed to take pleasure in pitting people against each other.

A person familiar with what happened at the Wednesday night reunion described it as the Hunger Games, an awkward confrontation neither of them expected. Making it even more uncomfortable, this person said, was that the rival candidates were seated at a circular table, which made each one face the other.

Trump kicked off the meeting by asking everyone to tell him how the race was going. Timken, who was the chairman of Trump’s chosen state party, was the first to speak. She spoke about the initial support received and how the hangar worked to re-elect him.

Two people close to the discussion said that at one point Trump reminded Timken that the hangar initially defended Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) after he voted to impeach Trump in January. The fundraiser was to benefit Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide who was running to topple Gonzalez, and the former president derided the congressman with derision throughout the evening, several attendees said.

Timken, two people said, responded to Trump by saying the hangar had cleared his position, an apparent reference to a later statement she released calling on Gonzalez to step down.

Another person briefed on the meeting rebuffed that account, saying Trump was only playfully teasing Timken about his past remarks about Gonzalez. The person noted that later that night, speaking ahead of the fundraiser, the former president congratulated Timken on her work as president.

Several people familiar with what happened during the meeting said most of the tension seemed to be between Timken and Mandel and it seemed like they were trying to outdo each other. Timken and Mandel have already announced their candidacies and are considered the early pioneers; Gibbons and Moreno have yet to officially launch their campaigns.

Mandel used his speaking time to promote his recent support for the Club for Growth, an anti-tax organization whose president, former Rep. David McIntosh (R-Ind.), Is close to the former president. He also noted that a recent Club for Growth poll showed him leading the pack and mentioned that his campaign had conducted a private survey with similar results.

According to one account, Mandel added that he crushed Timken in the first ballot.

Timken laughed aside, insisting that her internal poll showed her in a strong early position.

The former president said he was aware of investigations showing Mandel ahead. But at one point, he asked if the former state treasurer was fully engaged in the contest, an apparent reference to Mandels’ decision to withdraw from the 2018 Senate race, which he attributed to l time about his health problems with his wife.

Mandel replied: Mr. President, I only know of two ways of doing things: either not at all or with balls against the wall. I hired a bunch of killers on my team. I’m a killer and I was going to win the primary and then the general.

Mandel went harsh during the conversation, saying he endorsed Trump earlier than any of his opponents in the 2016 presidential race and mentioned that he actively raised funds for his reelection bid.

Gibbons explained how he made many donations to Trump, even though the former president backed Gibbons’ opponent in the then-representative 2018 Senate primary. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio). According to accounts from two people, Trump responded by saying that Renacci, whom Gonzalez replaced in the House, was not a winner, a likely reference to Renacci’s loss in the 2018 general election to Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

Moreno largely remained out of the fray, although at one point he said each of the four candidates should earn Trump’s approval.

During the evening, Trump appeared to be obsessed with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, whom the former president attacked last fall after DeWine called Joe Biden president-elect in a national television appearance. .

Trump has yet to approve the race, and during the meeting he did not indicate that he was supporting one candidate over another. The four are running to replace retired GOP Senator Rob Portman. The Republican domain is also expected to include author JD Vance, who was not present Wednesday night.

During the meeting, Trump asked about the governor and if he could be defeated in a primary. While Mandel said the governor was politically vulnerable, Timken argued he was hard to beat.

Later that evening, during the fundraiser, the former president asked attendees what they thought of their governor. The question created some confusion at first, given that the event was taking place in Florida where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis allied with Trump. It soon became clear, however, that he was referring to DeWine.

DeWine has yet to attract a Republican challenger, although Renacci has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

