EU offers Turkey aid, trade aid amid rights concerns Voice of America





BRUSSELS – European Union leaders on Thursday offered new incentives for Turkey to improve cooperation on migration and trade despite the democratic setback in the country and lingering concerns about its energy ambitions in the Mediterranean. Taking advantage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent conciliatory tone, leaders said that while relative calm persists, “the European Union is ready to engage with Turkey in a gradual, proportionate and reversible manner to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas. common interest. “ This includes “a mandate for the modernization” of customs arrangements, the future launch of “high level dialogues” on issues such as the pandemic, climate change, the fight against terrorism and regional issues, and enhanced cooperation ” on people-to-people contacts and mobility. “ The “customs union” agreement between the EU and Turkey removed tariffs on most Turkish goods and products entering the 27-nation bloc, but did not work as well as the Ankara government would like.

FILE – Migrants in an inflatable dinghy are boarded by a Greek Coast Guard boat near the port of Thermi, as they crossed part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesvos, Greece on the 1st March 2020. The leaders also ordered the EU’s executive body, the European Commission, to build on the 2016 EU-Turkey migrant deal and explore ways to continue to help fund the roughly 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, as well as those in Jordan and Lebanon. This agreement has significantly reduced the arrival of migrants to the Greek islands, compared to 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people landed on European shores. As part of this, the EU offered Ankara 6 billion euros ($ 7.1 billion) to help Syrian refugees and other incentives to prevent people from leaving Turkey to travel to Europe. . The EU believes the deal has saved countless lives, prevented most people from trying to cross the Aegean Sea to Greek islands like Lesvos and Samos, and improved the lives of refugees in Turkey. He wants to use the agreement as a model for similar agreements with countries in North Africa. But aid groups say the pact created open-air prisons where thousands of people languished in squalid conditions on the Greek islands while others were stranded in Turkey. The deal was stalled a year ago as the coronavirus spread and after Turkey encouraged thousands of migrants to leave, sparking clashes at the Greek border. Yet the EU desperately needs Turkey’s help to curb migration and in December extended two programs for Syrian refugees in Turkey worth almost half a billion euros (nearly $ 600 million) over one year. But amid the offers, leaders warned that Turkey’s provocations would prompt the EU to “use the instruments and options at its disposal to defend its interests and those of its member states, as well as to maintain regional stability.” .

FILE – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council President Charles Michel, center, participate in a video meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 19, 2021 EU leaders said they would reassess the progress of EU-Turkey relations at their meeting in June. EU diplomats said ahead of their summit via video conference that leaders wanted to take advantage of a lull in tensions between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean and avoid any threats or sanctions that could undermine a new peace effort for divided Cyprus. Periods of calm in EU-Turkey relations quickly followed and worrying trends regarding human and political rights in Turkey continued. Over the weekend, Erdogan ended his country’s participation in the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention to Prevent Violence against Women. The move dealt a blow to the Turkish women’s rights movement, which claims domestic violence and femicide are on the rise. Last week, the EU criticized Turkish authorities for stripping a prominent pro-Kurdish lawmaker of his parliamentary seat and seeking to shut down his political party.

