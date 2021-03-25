PM Modi to interact with Matua Hindus during his visit to Bangladesh





The Prime Minister will reach Dhaka on Friday morning and attend the National Day program in the second half of the day.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to Bangladesh will be an opportunity to appreciate the remarkable economic and development progress of this country. In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he would hold a substantive dialogue with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and interact with Matua Hindus at Orakandi in Gopalganj during the March 26-27 visit. My visit will not only be an opportunity to pay tribute to the remarkable economic and development progress of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinas, but also to call on India to tirelessly support these achievements, Modi said in his statement. The PM will reach Dhaka on Friday morning and attend the National Day program in the second half of the day. Mr. Modi said he was keen to participate in the national day celebrations on Friday, which will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and added that Bangabandhu was one of the greatest rulers of the past century. , whose life and ideals continue. to inspire millions. Praising the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinas, Modi said he would hold substantive talks with her during the visit. Mr. Modi will be on an extended tour outside of Dhaka on March 27, which will include a visit to Jashoreshwari Kali temple, one of the oldest Hindu pilgrimage centers in Bangladesh. In Gopalganj, he will go to Tungipara to pay homage to the mausoleum of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In Orakandi, he will visit the Thakurbari, seat of the Matua sect of the Hindu community. According to informed sources, multiple levels of security were applied by the authorities in Orakandi, where two helipads were installed for the arrival of Mr. Modis. The highlight of the visit will be an interaction with the Matua community on site, considered sacred by the community, with a significant presence in both West Bengal and Bangladesh. I particularly look forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, hence Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur-arrive spread his pious message, Modi said. Harichandra Thakur was the founder of the Matua sect, which will welcome PM Modi with musical instruments that are part of their festivities. Thursday however, witnessed a large demonstration in the heart of Dhaka led by Jubo Adhikar Parishad, who staged a rally against the visit of the Indian leader. Police fired tear gas and brought the situation under control. A large rally was also organized by Hefazat E Islam last week against the visit of Mr. Modis. The government of Bangladesh took strong action against the group following the rally and imposed strict security measures in Dhaka for the visit of the Prime Minister of India.

