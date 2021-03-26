Many Trump voters are skeptical of Covid-19 vaccines. This may be the way to convince them.





Rural Republican voters in WASHINGTON are as afraid of getting the Covid-19 vaccine as they are of catching the virus itself. But allaying their concerns is possible if politicians step aside and let doctors take the lead, according to much-awaited new research.

Republicans are now one of the largest groups of Americans resistant to vaccination, potentially jeopardizing the goal of achieving collective immunity, which will only be achieved after 8 in 10 Americans are vaccinated.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz this month undertook a focus group and poll of 1,000 Republicans who voted for former President Donald Trump on behalf of a group of nonprofit public health organizations in the aim to help determine the best message for those who are reluctant to roll up a handle.

As vaccines become more accessible, the federal government and outside groups are preparing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a public relations campaign to encourage vaccination. Luntz’s research could contribute to these efforts.

Like other recent surveys, Luntz found that about a quarter of Trump voters said they definitely would not get vaccinated, while 21% said they wanted to wait longer than a year.

Of particular concern were younger Republican women, those without a university degree, and residents of small towns and rural areas. Rural Republicans and young Republicans (aged 18 to 49) split almost exactly evenly, 49 to 51 percent, when asked if they are more afraid of getting the shot or being shot.

But the good news, according to Luntz, is that these Americans trust their doctors and can be persuaded by a positive message about the benefits and safety of vaccines, not the risks of skipping them.

The most powerful message is how the vaccine will reduce government restrictions on our lives and freedoms, “Luntz wrote in a voting memo.” Without widespread vaccination, mask warrants and personal lockdowns will continue.

Prevention and protection were also effective messages, Luntz found, like comparing the vaccine to wearing a seat belt and telling people it could prevent tens of thousands of deaths. To allay concerns about safety, he suggested reminding people that almost all doctors have chosen to take it.

Notably, Luntz found that messages focused on reopening the economy are not as effective.

They want to hear unbiased, non-politicized facts and data from doctors and medical professionals, not politicians, Luntz said. Then they want to make their own decisions. We have heard very clearly that they do not want to be told what to do by Washington, but they are willing to listen to the facts so that they can make an informed decision.

This includes Trump. When asked if they would be more likely to get the vaccine if their doctor or Trump recommended it, 81% responded to their doctor.

Still, Trump and figures in the conservative media can play an important role.

The former president is by far the most trusted politician right on the vaccine. And respondents were more supportive of the vaccines when reminded that they had been developed under his presidency and that he had been vaccinated himself (although he kept this a secret for months).

Fox News, meanwhile, was the most common source of information among Republicans. While the network produced public service announcements promoting immunization, prime-time host Tucker Carlson, who was second only to Sean Hannity on the respondents’ trusted media list, used his platform. form to raise doubts about vaccines.

Alex Seitz-Wald

