Jokowi and the History of Petruk’s Mask





WHEN President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attending a vaccination event at Padepokan Seni Bagong Kusudiardjo, Bantul, Yogyakarta, Thursday morning March 10, 2021, a welcoming ceremony for the Petruk mask dance took place. The appearance of the nine dancers dressed in the Petruk puppet figures immediately went viral and has been a hot topic of discussion on social media to this day. Also read: Jokowi Reviews Mass Vaccinations of 517 Artists and Cultural Watchers in Yogyakarta Many interpretations have emerged regarding this dance event. Some say these dancers appeared in Pinocchio masks that were cursed to become a long cover for lying. The appearance of these dancers is interpreted as a satire or a parody of Jokowi. Some say Bagong Kussudiardja (PSBK) Padepokan Seni owner Butet Kartaredjasa greeted Jokowi with subtle criticism or Javanese-style satire against the president. “This is Butet’s way of teasing Jokowi,” a former cabinet minister told President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla. After this event, I contacted Butet who was taking a nap at his residence in Yogyakarta. “Does this dance art feature masked dancers from Pinocchio or Petruk?” ask me. “Not Pinocchio, but the mask of Petruk the clown, minority, Replied Butet. “But it’s up to those looking for a political scene to interpret Petruk’s mask dance according to their own wishes,” Butet said. However, Petruk in the world of Javanese puppetry, shadow puppetry, and orang wayang, has a long nose that is almost similar to that of Pinocchio who is cursed for lying. Then I sent Butet the number of social media posts. It looks like this. “Of course … when Jokowi visited the Bagong Kussudiardjo hermitage, he was greeted by Pinocchio’s troops in traditional Javanese costume, and by Butet Kertadjasa of course,” the words written on social networks. “The celebration with Pinocchio’s troupes dressed in traditional Javanese clothing is appropriate, concise and measurable satire,” the article continued. According to Butet, the president came to the art hermitage to attend the covid-19 vaccination program for artisans, cultural observers and others. That morning, Butet said, there were 517 artists, cultural observers and other artisans. About a week earlier, Butet said, one of President Jokowi’s aides, Anggit, had contacted him. Anggit asked if the Bantul Art Hermitage could be used for vaccinations the president would witness. “I answered yes, even though it is not easy to bring together artists and cultural figures for this vaccination,” said Butet. We need humanists and artists According to Butet, the PSBK vaccination program in Bantul shows that the Jokowi administration really needs cultural observers, artists and artistic workers.

