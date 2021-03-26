Where does Boris Johnsons’ roadmap come out of inequalities?

You read The Waugh Zone, our daily political briefing. Register now to get it by email in the evening.

Thanks to Keir Starmer’s “constructive opposition”, there was no way Boris Johnson could lose the last Commons vote on extending the coronavirus restrictions by an additional six months.

Yet the 76 MPs from different parties who opposed the draconian renewal of powers reminded us that our national consensus is unraveling, and not just at the margins.

As surreal as it may sound, Sir Charles Walker has done us a favor with his extraordinary pint of milk speech (supported by his Channel 4 News interview) on the fundamental freedoms that are being sacrificed, even willingly, during this pandemic.

Bringing a whole new meaning to the term lactose intolerance, the protest from the Conservative backbench MP was admirably random in its symbolism. Yes, that was weird, but no weirder than the idea that it is illegal to leave the UK without permission or to kiss your grandmother. Anything that prompts us to remember just how abnormal our “new normal” has become must be worth it.

And although the Tory rebellion (35 MPs defying the whip) has been slightly smaller than previous ones on lockout votes, other parties are starting to share their unease. It should be noted that the Liberal Democrats have rediscovered “liberal” in their job description. Perhaps with an eye on the local elections, they not only voted against the Covid extension in the Commons, but also tabled a ‘regret’ motion in the Lords and called a vote there, too.

The 21 Labor rebels were quite varied. Besides the leftist grouping Zero Covid, centrist MPs like John Spellar, Derek Twigg, Andrew Gwynne and Ben Bradshaw (who is particularly worried about the hammering of the tourism and aviation trade) have voted against the renewal of powers. The Prime Minister has better hope that this really is the last national lockout, because gaining the support of a fourth will be much more difficult politically.

And while we like to think that we are all largely united on the pandemic, there are signs that we are actually quite divided in key ways. I was particularly struck by the last King’s College London / ipsosMORI study on public attitudes this week. He showed that we are even divided on how divisive we think we are: 38% think the pandemic has made the divisions worse, while 35% think it has brought people together.

Almost a third of the public (32%) say the past year has been similar or * better * than average for them personally, while a majority (54%) say they will miss at least some aspect of Covid-19 restrictions. (like more family time and quieter roads). One in five (21%) say their finances are actually better than they would have been if the pandemic hadn’t happened.

And yet, today we also saw the latest poverty statistics released, and they revealed that child poverty peaked in 12 years before the pandemic even hit. New figures released alongside poverty statistics also showed for the first time the estimated level of ‘household food security’, with 1.1 million children ‘food insecure’ in 2019/20, 1.7 million adults of working age and 100,000 retirees. And that’s before the sticky bandages on free school meals and rising universal credit were torn from the arms of the poorest later this year.

Just as it’s important to remember how abnormal the current Covid restrictions are on our freedoms, it’s also essential that we don’t lose our sense of shock at these poverty numbers. Child poverty is not inevitable, as the Blair government has proven by cutting rates. Adults who rely on food banks and kids facing holiday hunger should be freakish, not a mundane place greeted with a stoic shrug.

Likewise, the health and economic inequalities exposed by the pandemic must be seen as a catalyst for action to reduce them. Health Minister Lord Bethell said on Thursday that “one of the reasons we have been hit hard by the pandemic” is that “large parts of our population are just not in great shape at the moment , either in poor health or in poor health. living conditions or bad conditions ”.

Yet this was a minister from a party that had been in power not since 2019 but since 2010. The calculated amnesia of somehow projecting the Johnson administration as a brand new start, rather than the third of a line of Conservative prime minister positions, is the defining feature. of his government.

And despite all the talk about “upgrading”, there is still no strategy, no master plan of policies developed to reduce these inequalities in health and others. As I mentioned earlier this week, it was striking how Chris Whitty, and not Boris Johnson, made the connection between the pandemic and deprivation during the last press conference # 10. Even before the virus reach our shores, “excessive deaths” increased each year from 2012 to 2019 (see below).

Just today, the Andrea Leadsom Early Years Review made recommendations for more “family hubs” where parents could better access services. Oddly enough, there was a pretty good system of family hubs in place until 2010, they were called SureStart centers. And at least 500 have been closed in the past decade. For any government feeling ashamed, this should sting.

With lighter nights and warmer temperatures, the challenge of remembering how we got here is constant. Personal freedoms were suspended for a year from Covid. But the absence of poverty and poor health has been steadily lost over the past decade. It is much easier to restore the first than to do something serious about the second.

The Prime Minister has a clear path out of lockdown, but where is his “road map” to get out of inequality? This is the question he should be constantly reminded of.