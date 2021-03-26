Joe Biden mentions Donald Trump eight times in his first press conference





President Joe Biden explicitly mentioned his White House predecessor Donald Trump eight times on Thursday during his first solo press conference.

Biden responded for about an hour to questions on a range of topics, including the wave of migrants on the US-Mexico border, legislative obstruction, voting rights, and foreign policy challenges with China and Russia. .

The president has been criticized for his delay in holding an official press conference. This took place more than two months after he was sworn in on January 20. According to a CNN analysis, 15 of Biden’s predecessors formally responded to reporters’ questions 33 days after starting their presidency.

Biden kicked off the event by announcing his new goal of 200 million doses of vaccine by the end of his first 100 days in office. The United States easily surpassed the president’s initial target of 100 million hits of COVID-19 in his first 100 days. The country has already administered around 115 million doses, according to Bloomberg.

Biden also touted the passage of the US bailout, saying more than 100 million stimulus checks have already been sent to eligible Americans. He also noted that for the first time since the pandemic, weekly jobless claims were below 700,000.

But during the question-and-answer session, members of the press focused on immigration and legislative obstruction. No questions were asked about the coronavirus or the economy.

Biden took several hits from Trump when asked if he could send a message to immigrants that they can now cross the southern border. He pointed out that no one has suggested that the influx of unaccompanied minors under Trump was “because he was a nice guy.”

“The idea that I’m going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied minor ends up at the border, we’re just going to let them starve and stay on the other side – no previous administration has it. neither does, except Trump, “Biden said.” I’m not going to do it. “

President Joe Biden answers questions Thursday during his presidency’s first solo press conference. On day 64 of his administration, Biden asked about the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, gun control and other topics. Somodevilla chip / Getty Images

On the filibuster, Biden said he was “giganticly abused” and expressed support for Senate rule reform to get important agenda items through.

One of the biggest bombs came later in the press conference, when Biden said he planned to run a second White House run, in 2024. He would be 81 at the time of the election and 82 during his second investiture.

“Yes, my plan is to run for re-election. That’s what I’m waiting for,” Biden said, adding that he would expect Vice President Kamala Harris to join him on the ticket.

When asked if he would beat Trump in a rematch, Biden said he had “no idea” and didn’t even think about it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos