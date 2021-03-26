Laos chooses Xi’s classmate as presidential aide, deepening Chinese trend





BANGKOK – Laos has appointed a former classmate of Chinese President Xi Jinping to serve as the main assistant to the new leader of the Southeast Asian nation. 64-year-old Khemmani Pholsena has been appointed minister in charge of the presidential office. She will advise President Thongloun Sisoulith, who also serves as secretary general of the ruling Communist Party. His appointment suggests that Laos will move closer to China, which provides considerable economic aid to its neighbor. Khemmani is stepping down as Minister of Industry and Trade. The minister of the presidential office ranks 31st in the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. But Khemmani is the daughter of a diplomat who spent time in Beijing, and is believed to have attended the same primary school as Xi while in the Chinese capital. Xi, 67, visited the Laotian capital of Vientiane in 2017 following the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation conference in Vietnam. During his stay, Xi met Khemmani and his family. “I am very happy to reunite with my old classmates and old friends,” Xi said at the time, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. “The Pholsena family is China’s good friend and old friend.” A high-speed train project connecting China is under construction in northern Laos. His ties to Xi likely influenced the move to his new post, said Norihiko Yamada of the Institute of Developing Economies of the Japan Foreign Trade Organization. “I anticipate that Khemmani will accompany Thongloun on his trips to China, and the intention to engage with China is an important factor” in his appointment, Yamada said. China is Laos’ largest creditor country. Laos’ public debt balance to Beijing jumped 20% in 2019 to around $ 5.2 billion, according to the World Bank. China accounts for around 80% of Laos’ external debt on a bilateral basis. Large-scale projects backed by Chinese funds, such as hydroelectric dams and high-speed trains, have supported economic growth in Laos, which reaches the range of 6% to 7% per year. The state’s one-party National Assembly chose Thongloun as its president on Monday and then approved the list of cabinet members, which includes Khemmani. “I will do whatever it takes to improve the living conditions of the people,” Thongloun told lawmakers on Monday.







