Turkey hails success of Chinese vaccine during Wang Yi visit





Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a demonstration of the importance of his country’s vaccine exports during a visit to Turkey. The CoronaVac jab is the backbone of Turkey’s vaccination program, with 14 million injections given since January. Before a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who himself received the inoculation, Wang received statistics on the effectiveness of the vaccine and information on its deployment. Wang Yi saw graphics on Turkish vaccination program / Chinese foreign ministry Wang Yi saw graphics on Turkish vaccination program / Chinese foreign ministry Previously, he had met with the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as part of a visit scheduled for the last three days, 50 years after the opening of diplomatic relations between the two countries. At the meeting, Wang pledged to continue supporting Turkey in the fight against the pandemic, according to a meeting summary released by China’s Foreign Ministry. Turkey has ordered tens of millions of additional doses from Sinovac as it struggles to secure similar volumes from other manufacturers. 01:49 The two also discussed the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region, which worried members of the ethnic group living in Turkey. Wang told Cavusoglu that Beijing’s policies were designed to combat terrorism and separatism, challenges that Turkey has faced for many years. Wang Yi and Mevlut Cavusoglu Wang Yi and Mevlut Cavusoglu Cavusoglu expressed his hopes for continued cooperation between the two countries, according to the Chinese statement. He also discussed the possibilities of linking Turkey’s Middle Corridor plan, which aims to foster trade across the region, with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The two countries have already cooperated on large-scale projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Kumport port terminal under the BRI. Earlier in the week, Wang traveled to Saudi Arabia to establish economic and security ties with the Gulf Kingdom. He will visit Iran on Friday. Wang Yi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wang Yi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos