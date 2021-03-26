Covid-positive PM Imran chairs party leaders meeting





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an in-person party leadership meeting on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus a few days ago to take stock of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s decision to take a rally before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in response to an order notice.

Shortly after Senator Shibli Faraz shared a photo of himself, Prime Minister Imran, SAPM on Pakistanis Overseas Zulfikar Bukhari, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Information and broadcasting Faisal Javed and SAPM on media Yusuf Baig Mirza on Twitter, social media was abuzz with questions like “What was so urgent and important that the PTI media team had to meet with the PM”.

“At the meeting, Maryam’s appearance before NAB was discussed,” Shibli told The Express Tribune. “It was decided that a campaign would be launched to sensitize the nation to equal rights for the weak and the strong” and counter the attitude of threatening the office or any other institution when they initiate legal proceedings.

In the evening, however, it emerged that the NAB had postponed Maryam’s hearing on March 26 due to an increase in Covid cases.

Stressing that the equality of the law will lead to stability in the country, Shibli said the prime minister and attendees not only discussed Maryam’s decision to assemble at the NAB office, but also the head of the JUI- F and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman made earlier statements against NAB.

“When leaders make such decisions and publish such statements, supporters think the same way,” Shibli said. “Due to such things, people prefer to stay with ‘Chaudhrys’ [powerful people] because they think they can save them from the authorities concerned. “

Read more: PM Imran tests positive for Covid-19

Shibli revealed that the prime minister ordered to counter all such movements and narratives, adding that the meeting also discussed the need to provide maximum relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan and to avoid the shortage of any food item. .

During the meeting, he said, the prime minister called on Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar to get the latest updates on food prices, ensuring that prices remain stable in Ramazan and by implementing a strategy to counter the “hoarders”. .

He said the prime minister also discussed the implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs during Ramazan.

When asked about who called the meeting and why it did not take place via a video link when the PM tested positive for coronavirus, Shibli said the prime minister’s office called the meeting. “The PM is a fit person. Despite COVID, he can’t wait to work, which is why he has conducted several meetings while following certain SOPs.

Besides the meeting with the media team, Shibli said, the prime minister met his special health assistant, Dr Faisal Sultan, and held a few other meetings on Thursday.

Regarding the public reaction to the photo shared on social media, Shibli said that social media quickly became active after the photo was shared, but that the purpose of the meeting call, among other things, was to ensure that the government could provide maximum relief to the people during Ramazan amid the third wave of the pandemic.

