Boris Johnson’s communications chief continued to attend meetings with the PM after taking a post in the media





Boris Johnson’s outgoing media chief continued to attend meetings with the Prime Minister this week, after announcing he was leaving to work at a national newspaper. James Slack, PM’s communications director, announced on Friday he was leaving Downing Street to join The Sun as deputy editor. But the Mirror understands he’s still in the room with the Prime Minister, even after making the announcement. There is no suggestion that Mr. Slack broke the rules. But he understood the rules on whether top No 10 staff should take gardening leave after they step down are unclear – and the PM is under pressure to reform them. Mr Slack is expected to continue working at Downing Street as he has a few civil service issues to deal with. Before being appointed communications director in January, Mr Slack served as the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson for four years, organizing the daily lobby briefing under the leadership of Mr Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May. Mr Slack was political editor for the Daily Mail before joining the Downing Street team. While it is quite common for political journalists to take on government communications jobs, it is unusual for them to go back.

Mr. Slack is due to return to journalism on The Sun in June – but it’s unclear how long he will continue working in issue 10. Lib Dem MP Layla Moran said: “Just days after finding out that number 10 stopped regularly telling the media when the prime minister spoke to foreign leaders, we find out that he is leaving the next deputy editor of a major newspaper attend its meetings despite a conflict of interest. The Prime Minister must clarify his priorities and put transparency with the media before opaque patronage. “ Announcing his departure last week, Mr Slack said: I am deeply grateful to everyone I have worked with at No 10, and to the two prime ministers that it has been such an honor to serve. In particular, I would like to thank the brilliant press team that I have had the privilege of leading over the past four years. “ He added: Their resilience, creativity and good humor through extremely difficult times for our country have been extraordinary, and I have learned so much. Journalism is in my blood and working in a management position in what is Britain’s most popular newspaper is an ambition that I have had my whole life. Opportunities like this don’t present themselves very often and I can’t wait to start working with what I already know is a fantastic Sun Diary Newsroom. I’ve loved The Sun from afar for years and it’s great to finally be a part of the team.







