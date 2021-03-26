Macron warns Turkey not to interfere in French elections | Voice of America





PARIS – Tensions are mounting again between France and Turkey, with President Emmanuel Macron accusing the Turkish government of meddling in the run-up to the French presidential election next year. After weeks of relative calm in the often difficult relationship between France and Turkey, French President Emmanuel Macron has signaled new problems, accusing Turkey of interfering in French presidential elections scheduled for next year. In an interview broadcast on French national television on Tuesday, Macron accused Ankara of spreading lies through its state-controlled media and of portraying France as having a problem with Islam. Macron said Turkey would try to interfere with the upcoming presidential election. He said the threats were real and called them unbearable. The French president has said he is unwilling to relaunch a peaceful relationship with Turkey if these actions continue. This is not the first time that Western European leaders have accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of engaging in such activities. In 2017, he was criticized when he asked German citizens of Turkish descent to vote against parties supporting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

FILE – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses reporters following a Cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, January 11, 2021. This time is different according to Didier Billion, deputy director at the French Institute of International and Strategic Affairs. The researcher describes his surprise when he heard Macrons’ tone and unverified accusations about Turkey’s interference in the upcoming French presidential election. Billion says he finds this statement difficult to understand as Macron made a deep commitment against Turkey throughout 2020, but failed because neither NATO nor the European Council took any sanctions. Turkey’s foreign ministry responded to Macrons’ comments with a statement calling them dangerous, saying they alienated foreign communities in France. Other disputes between France and Turkey over Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh have also caused tensions between the two NATO allies. Last year Erdogan even called for a boycott of French products for what he accused of being Macron’s negative attitude towards Islam and Muslims after a wave of terrorist attacks in France. Analysts say that overall relations between Turkey and the French leadership have deteriorated over the past 15 years. Billion details the enormous efforts and reforms made by Turkey in 2005, at the start of the integration process with the European Union, and then, around 2007-2008, he said that the Europeans had started to impose difficult conditions, in particular after the election of French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Billion. He says there was then a breaking point when Erdogan had had enough and used these tensions with the EU to advance his nationalist agenda, becoming aggressive with the Europeans and insulting some of their leaders. Ankara and Washington have also been at odds on issues such as Syrian policy, human rights and the acquisition of the Turkeys S-400 missile defense from Russia. The purchase prompted the United States to impose sanctions and remove Turkey from its F-35 fighter program. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

