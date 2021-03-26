Xi tries to mix race, party and nation: The Tribune India

Jayadeva ranade

President, Center for China Analysis and Strategy

Wary of the efforts of the United States and the West to bring about the collapse of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), especially after the rapid deterioration of Sino-American relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping has increasingly focused on promoting nationalism and strengthening the CCP to secure its monopoly on power. The baffling memories of the disintegration of the former Soviet Union and the collapse of its Communist Party still remain deeply etched in the collective memory of the CCP.

Realizing the potential of hostile powers to stir up discontent among ethnic minorities residing in China’s border provinces – one indicator is the attention Beijing is paying to Nepal – Xi is attempting to mix race, party and nation. A new “Red Gene” campaign has been launched in the military with executives and students. Nationalism now goes hand in hand with the emphasis on Chinese communist ideology.

Ignoring international criticism of human rights violations against Chinese ethnic minorities, Xi told delegates from Inner Mongolia at plenary sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the People’s Political Consultative Conference Chinese (CPPCC), which ended on March 11, that “Cultural identity is the deepest form of identity. It is also the root and soul of ethnic unity and harmony. “

He called on them to make “solid and meticulous efforts” to achieve ethnic unity and ensure that standard Chinese and state-issued textbooks are adopted in schools and colleges. All young people in Inner Mongolia should, he said, understand the politics and revolutionary heritage of the CCP.

Within days, Wang Yang, member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the CPPCC, visited the Xinjiang-Uyghur Autonomous Region. Visiting six major cities in six days, he urged the cadres to implement the party’s policy of “ ruling Xinjiang for the new era, ” making Islam in Xinjiang adapt to the socialist society and cement the sense of community for the Chinese nation. He called for redoubled efforts to research the history of Xinjiang and promote Mandarin.

Recognizing language as the key for a people to retain its culture, traditions and history, the CPC’s United Front Labor Department (UFWD), which formulates and implements rules regarding non-CPC entities and Chinese ethnic minorities, focused on replacing ethnic languages ​​in schools. in areas of ethnic minorities with Mandarin.

Efforts to assimilate ethnic minorities into the Han group include sending young students to mainland China to study. Thousands of Tibetans and Uyghurs have been sent since 2015. Many remain for decades in these educational institutions, with the most recent arrivals imbibing “Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. ! “

While the effort has been pushed to varying degrees in the Tibet and Xinjiang Autonomous Regions, the study of Mandarin has also been applied since last year in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

In August 2020, the government of Inner Mongolia required primary and secondary schools to use Mandarin, not Mongolian, as the language of instruction. Hou Yuan, then director of the education department, claimed that “the textbooks reflect the will of the Communist Party and the state.”

The policy sparked widespread resistance with more than 300,000 students staging protests in Inner Mongolia’s capital, Hohhot. Police and government workers also joined. People feared that the Mongolian language and culture would die out as a result of these policies. On January 20 this year, the director of the AFN Legal Affairs Committee, Shen Chungyao, announced that schools in “minority areas” were no longer allowed to teach their own languages ​​and that such education was ” unconstitutional ”.

The UFWD has simultaneously constantly sought to undermine the religious beliefs of ethnic minorities and superimpose the culture of the Han Chinese. Noting that tough policies to speed up their assimilation would be implemented, executive Han Chen Xiaojiang, 66, was appointed head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission in December 2020.

His appointment broke with the tradition followed since 1954 of appointing a member of an ethnic minority to head the body. The change comes following the transfer of the National Commission for Ethnic Affairs from the government to the direct control of the party in 2018. It now reports to the UFWD.

In January 2021, the UFWD released new rules claiming that Han and ethnic minorities are part of a “common community with a common destiny.”

At a national meeting of UFWD directors in Beijing on January 18, CPPCC chairman Wang Yang focused on ethnic minorities and religious affairs and the need to speed up the assimilation process . He stressed: “We must mobilize all the active factors that we can mobilize.”

The Education Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region pushed forward to suppress Mongolian culture and announced the ban on textbooks like “History and Culture of Inner Mongolia” and “History of Mongolia” in from the spring of this year.

The effects of China’s effort to change history and deprive the Mongolian people of their culture have also been felt abroad. The Nantes History Museum was forced to postpone its exhibition on the history of Genghis Khan and the Mongol Empire entitled “ Sons of the sky and the steppes: Genghis Khan and the birth of an empire ”, which was scheduled to open in October 2020, due to Chinese government objections to terms such as “Genghis Khan”, “empire” and “Mongol”.

As the CCP persists in its efforts to persuade Tibetans, Buddhists and the Dalai Lama to recognize its role in choosing the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, there has been a visible intensification of efforts to “ sinize ” the religion and “ education ” of religious figures in Tibet and Xinjiang. It is evident that the CCP’s efforts to assimilate ethnic minorities into the Han National Mainstream gained momentum from this year.