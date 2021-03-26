PM Lee and Jokowi to meet in person for leaders’ retirement, possibly in Bintan, Singapore News & Top Stories

Connect with us

PM Lee and Jokowi to meet in person for leaders' retirement, possibly in Bintan

SINGAPORE – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in person for the leaders’ retirement this year, and possibly, on the holiday island of Bintan.

At a joint press conference in Jakarta on Thursday, March 25, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi discussed together how to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and preparations of the annual executive retreat later this year.

“This annual meeting demonstrates the strategic importance of bilateral relations between Indonesia and Singapore and provides a platform for the two countries to chart the way forward in key areas of cooperation,” Ms. Retno said.

The ministers also spoke of “cautious preparations” to revive the travel and tourism sectors severely destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Balakrishnan said he met Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno in Jakarta on Thursday and discussed the “gradual and safe” reopening of travel arrangements as the Covid-19 situation improved .

“We are looking at areas of mutual interest and I think in our previous discussion we looked in particular at Bintan and maybe this is a site where we could organize our leaders retreat,” he said. -he declares.

“The leaders’ retreat will take place this year, so watch out for the date, but our two leaders will meet in person, and they have a busy agenda.”

Mr. Lee last met Mr. Widodo in Singapore on October 8, 2019, for the executive retirement.

They have not had a retirement since due to the pandemic.

Ms Retno said she was “very happy” to have the Travel Corridor Arrangement, or TCA, in place to facilitate formal and essential business travelers, and hopes it will continue to work.

She stressed that the health and safety of travelers were paramount and that as such, any pilot project to reopen borders for tourism purposes must be carried out “in a safe, progressive and prudent manner”.

Ms Retno added that the two countries could work together in the areas of investments and the digital economy. She said Nongsa Digital Park in Batam was granted Special Economic Zone status on March 2 and hopes the two countries will work more closely in this area.

“Indonesia has a promising digital ecosystem. On the other hand, Singapore has the know-how and the network to develop this sector. We need to fill these potentials,” she said.

For this, Dr Balakrishnan declared that Nongsa Park was a “digital bridge from Singapore to Batam”, and he saw “great prospects for this bridge to become a dynamic connector, an electronic and human connector, which will reap great benefits. opportunities for young people “in the two countries.

Singapore has been Indonesia’s top foreign investor since 2014, with investments totaling US $ 9.8 billion (S $ 13.2 billion) last year.

Dr Balakrishnan also referred to bilateral projects, including the Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, which he said has made good progress. He said it was now necessary to promote the development of a port to support the development of the industrial park.

He cited how a treaty between Singapore and Indonesia was ratified on March 9, setting the rules for how investors and investments from the two countries would be treated.

“This reflects our vote of confidence in Indonesia, in the prospects for economic growth and confidence in the future of Indonesia and it is happening even in times of crisis,” he said.

The past year, he said, had been a very difficult time for Indonesia and Singapore due to the pandemic, but the two neighbors had been “good, stable and reliable partners in both good and difficult times “.

Dr Balakrishnan’s meeting with Ms Retno on Thursday kicked off a two-day working visit to reaffirm the strong relationship between the two countries.



