Politics
Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
Covered a significant reduction in Covid-19 vaccine exports from India and a backlash in China against brands speaking out on Xinjiang.
India cuts vaccine exports
As its own battle with the coronavirus escalates, the Indian government is now withholding nearly all of the 2.4 million doses that its largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India, releases every day.
More than 70 countries have received vaccines made in India, in particular the AstraZeneca vaccine. But as a second wave strikes at home, India is in the process of charting its doors: the size of its overseas shipments has shrunk significantly in the past two weeks, according to Foreign Ministry data.
Slowing exports could derail global vaccination campaign: Covax, the global initiative that many low-income countries rely on, has warned of delays due to increased demand in India. Production issues at AstraZeneca’s facilities in Europe have led many countries to rely on the Serum Institute, making the company even more critical for the global vaccine supply chain.
Annoying place: The Serum Institute has an interest in fulfilling the contracts it has signed with foreign countries. His managing director was careful not to say anything negative about the pressure exerted on him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Numbers: India desperately needs all the doses it can get. Infections are skyrocketing to 50,000 a day, more than double the number less than two weeks ago. The country’s vaccination campaign has been slow, with less than 4 percent of Indians, nearly 1.4 billion people getting vaccinated.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
In other developments:
AstraZeneca has released new data reaffirming that its vaccine is very effective in preventing Covid-19. The results, showing an efficiency rate of 76%, strengthen its scientific case but may not repair the damage done to its public image.
Papua New Guinea is facing a major viral outbreak, after months without infection. The island nation has reported more than 4,100 cases and 39 deaths linked to the virus, the vast majority of them since mid-February.
President Biden has doubled the vaccination target for his first 100 days in office to 200 million vaccines. The nation is on the right track to achieve this goal.
China’s rage against Western brands
H&M faces a boycott. Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Nike, Converse and Calvin Klein have lost their brand ambassadors. Burberry had to give up an online video game partnership.
Big Western clothing brands are facing the wrath of Chinese consumers. Encouraged by the Communist Party, Chinese online activists want to punish companies that have joined a call to avoid using cotton produced in Xinjiang, where authorities crack down on minorities.
Previous state lobbying campaigns against Apple, Starbucks and Volkswagen ultimately failed to reduce their results. But the sudden rage has exposed the vulnerability of foreign companies as tensions escalate between the West and China.
The context: There is growing evidence that Xinjiang cotton is linked to coercive labor programs and the mass internment of nearly a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other largely Muslim minorities, according to reports. American officials and rights groups. Western governments have imposed sanctions on Beijing for human rights violations in Xinjiang. China denies the charges.
Show of force in North Korea
After issuing warnings to the United States for more than a week, North Korea now appears to have finished speaking, writes our reporter.
It launched two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, the country’s first such test in a year and its first significant provocation against the Biden administration.
The launch, which defied the United Nations Security Council’s ban on North Korea’s ballistic missile testing, showed Kim Jong-un is back to escalate tensions to gain influence. The ballistic missile test came a day after U.S. officials rejected an earlier test, which took place on Sunday, as normal military activity.
Quote: This latest North Korean missile launch is likely a reaction to US President Joe Bidens playing down and seemingly laughing at their weekend missile tests, said Harry Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies at the Center for the National Interest. in Washington.
Timetable: The Biden administration is considering whether to address North Korea’s nuclear threat with sanctions, a new round of dialogue, or both. It will be a difficult road: US officials fear that North Korea will simply use the talks to buy time to increase its nuclear capabilities, with no intention of relinquishing its arsenal.
THE LAST NEWS
Husavik, Iceland, was the setting for the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Now a song about the city is in the running for an Oscar, which locals have helped to campaign for. Win or lose, the song is part of the fabric of Husavik: the local football team plays it before games and the children’s choir plays it regularly.
ARTS AND IDEAS
From scientist to journalist
As a science reporter for the New York Times, Apoorva Mandavilli knows the world of research, labs, and technical articles. She spoke to Times Insider about his career and covering the coronavirus pandemic. Here is an exerpt.
How did you start working as a science journalist?
I did graduate studies in biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I was there for four years and would have got a doctorate. if I stayed another year. But I realized that being a lab scientist was just a little too slow, a little too specific, and a little too antisocial for me. I attended NYU’s Science Journalism School of Journalism and have been a journalist ever since. My mother is a writer. She’s a poet and short story writer, and I’ve been in literature all my life. My work therefore married two very different parts of my brain science and my writing.
How do you think your scientific background influences your work?
It is very useful in many ways. I don’t write about biochemistry so the exact topic doesn’t help, but I understand the basics of biology. Much of my career, I’ve actually written for scientists, who can be demanding readers. They want things to be clear, but they never want things to be simplified. It made me always be precise.
What makes you come back to work?
I never stopped learning. I have learned so much this year. Covering Covid, I had to learn viral evolution and deep immunology and epidemiology. It’s just infinitely interesting.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
The latest episode of The Daily looks at the status of vaccine deployment in the United States. On Sway, Glennon Doyle discusses misogyny, the power of apologies and more.
You can reach Melina and the team at [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]