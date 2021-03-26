Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

India cuts vaccine exports

As its own battle with the coronavirus escalates, the Indian government is now withholding nearly all of the 2.4 million doses that its largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India, releases every day.

More than 70 countries have received vaccines made in India, in particular the AstraZeneca vaccine. But as a second wave strikes at home, India is in the process of charting its doors: the size of its overseas shipments has shrunk significantly in the past two weeks, according to Foreign Ministry data.

Slowing exports could derail global vaccination campaign: Covax, the global initiative that many low-income countries rely on, has warned of delays due to increased demand in India. Production issues at AstraZeneca’s facilities in Europe have led many countries to rely on the Serum Institute, making the company even more critical for the global vaccine supply chain.

Annoying place: The Serum Institute has an interest in fulfilling the contracts it has signed with foreign countries. His managing director was careful not to say anything negative about the pressure exerted on him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.