Opinion | Why Trump’s White House Fled and Biden’s Didn’t





What was Bidens’ anti-drip secret? For starters, he ran a relatively leak-free presidential campaign, mirroring the leak-prevention practices of the Obama administration, in which he served. As a goof prone it probably wasn’t easy for him to squeeze it, but it just felt like second nature. Campaigning from his basement, Biden didn’t feel the need to flee to get into the news. If he wanted to attract attention, he could control the concentration of the press corps quickly and effectively. The lesson extended to its staff, who tended to keep the traps closed and not fill the blanks with anonymous comments for pushy journalists. In December, Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki announced the secret strategy when she promised the new administration would speak with one voice, a direct back-stabbing search and the duplicated leak that characterized the Trump presidency.

One of the reasons Biden has been able to block holding his first presser so far is because his message discipline has defused the drama created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the trillions of dollars in relief. The people of Biden have their point of view and stand by it.

The Trump administration leaked so profusely because it had assembled not a team of rivals to serve under it, but a team of enemies, who used the press to wage their political battles and wage psychological warfare. in public. For example, his White House’s Javanka faction offered a personal PR program separate from that of presidents, and their White House enemies have always leaked information about the ruling couple to turn it off. Biden, who has no similar warring factions, found it easier to keep the peace.

Trump both craves and revel in these internal death matches, something you can’t imagine doing Biden. Trump always called his kitchen cabinet to corporate titans and irregulars like Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, and Sean Hannity for advice and gossip, and those conversations tended to leak. Biden, on the other hand, tends not to travel to get a lawyer; his closest advisers have been the same for decades, and they are physically located near him in the West Wing. With fewer people in fewer places tasting pure Biden, less gossip is flowing to reporters. Finally, Trump was known not to follow his reading. If an aide wanted to get their attention to an issue, the best way to do so was often to pass it on to their boss on TV, leaking the material to reporters for Trump to see on cable news. This put Trump on both the supply and demand side for the leaks.

Then, of course, Trump himself was a born fighter. (Who can forget his enthusiasm for WikiLeaks dumps on Democrats?) Long before his presidency, Trump fed the New York press with blind quotes about his competitors, celebrities, public policy, fashion, crime, whatever suited him. , sometimes using the gossip name of John Barron or John Miller to pitch stories. In his 2018 book, The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, reporter Ronald Kessler claims Trump handled the news by calling reporters and feeding them drugs that he insisted on being attributed to a senior official. of the White House. Kessler continues: In other cases, the media have gathered information about what Trump himself told his friends.

The most reliable non-Trump faucet for leaks was Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway, Kessler wrote, and her example inspired others in the White House to flee. The more Trump aides fled the more they got away with it, remember how a mid-level Trumpie wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed on Trump’s White House, then a whole book – the more they got it. did. It is only a slight exaggeration to say that there were more leaks than non-leaks in the Trumps universe.

Trump and his trumpets believed in government by titillation, to constantly awaken the masses with shocking news, either to distract from a crisis or to put Trump back in charge of the news cycle. Bidens’ natural instincts were for tea over the top of tequila. It’s also easy to speculate that the austere, conscientious, and lackluster political polls emanating from his White House are a deliberate attempt at counter-programming, designed to stifle the excitement Trump insisted on staging. Then again, the Trump administration has had such porous leaks because Trump and his aides were routinely engaged in highly leaky conduct. By giving so many cabinet officers and senior officials the wicked side of his boot, Trump made sure they would settle their grudges with him by running away.

It was truly a meteoric presidency. The Flynn calls, the black sites memo, and the FBI’s instructions to discredit Russian interaction were just early examples. Trump later outraged his comments about shitty countries; its disclosure of classified information to visiting Russian dignitaries; the unorthodox treatment of Jared Kushners’ security clearances; transcripts of his stupid telephone conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia; and so on were all favorites for journalists. Inside sources who disagreed with Trump’s policies and conduct were willing to undermine his exaggeration by throwing him a dime. Biden could be engaged in overbreadth, but if so, his people have not reached the vanishing point. Their relative silence, even as they battled the $ 1.9 trillion relief python through Congress, implies behind-the-scenes unanimity in everything Biden does in public. In general, people don’t run away when things are going well and Bidens’ approval rating indicates that despite a series of big issues, they are doing well.

Axios Jonathan Swan, who has written intelligently on the subject, argues that Trump’s White House culture dictated that one had to flee before they were disclosed. Some Trump leaks follow political disputes in which the frustrated loser blasted the winner one last time for revenge. By disclosing the decision, the loser has one last chance to kill him with the return of the public, Congress or even the President, an anonymous source told Swan. So far, such disputes within the Biden administration have remained off the scene, settled before they can be disclosed.

Eventually, the Biden administration will flee because every administration does. The whistleblowers will blow their whistles, someone in the administration will feel aggrieved and fight back, an international incident will explode in the administration’s face, the administration will split into factions and people will start talking out of turn. . But until that eventual calculation arrives, the aqueducts will remain placid, and Biden will continue to project a more statesman image than one of the animatronic CEOs of the Walt Disney Worlds Hall of the Presidents.

*******

This is the first time I've written about leaks without quoting Stephen Hess and his beautiful book on the subject. Please read it.

