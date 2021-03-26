Imran handed fate of Pakistanis to IMF, says Marryum





LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan ceded the fate of 220 million people to the IMF by creating an autonomous state bank and then enslaving it to the IMF.

Speaking to media outside an NAB court here, she said the imposed PTI government had put the country in the IMF debt trap and was now relinquishing the country’s sovereignty in favor of the International Monetary Fund. She said that the life of the Pakistani people will now be controlled by the IMF which will decide on inflation, tariffs, interest rates and everything that defines the daily life of a hard working Pakistani.

The former information minister said those who rejected Shahbaz Sharif’s honest proposals, demeaning them as plea for the NRO, now have the audacity to call for reforms with a straight face. Those who jailed Shahbaz when he proposed the Charter of the Economy, jailed him in a death row cell when he called for national political dialogue and consensus, shamelessly expect to be caught seriously. She said that the thieves of the nation’s wealth and the right to survive disappear every time they increase the rate of inflation. She said the chosen prime minister’s lauded spokespersons are spellbound as they seek to enslave the country and its state bank to the IMF.

She said no amount of distraction and hype could change the fact that this selected government has dropped the country’s GDP from 5.8 to minus -0.4. There is no doubt that the cost of sugar and flour has tripled, and gas and electricity prices have increased by 300 percent. She lashed out at Shehzad Akbar, asking where the evidence against Shahbaz Sharif was that he used to wave his hand. She said the days of Imran Khan’s commissioner are over. This government did everything in its power but failed to prove a penny of corruption against Shahbaz, she said.

She pointed out that the government’s chief medical officer still has not given Shahbaz the results of his medical tests which may put his health at risk.

