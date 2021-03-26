Boris Johnson could face SECOND investigation into Downing Street apartment renovation bill

The Cabinet Secretary has been asked to investigate whether Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code to pay for the renovation of his lavish Downing Street apartment.

The job asked Simon Case to examine the exorbitant amounts that would have been spent on the renovation, which included gold wall coverings.

It follows a string of Daily Mail revelations about funding for decor and furnishings in the apartment the Prime Minister, 56, shares with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, 33.

Last week, the Mail revealed that election monitoring officers were probing a secret 60,000 payout for the makeover to determine if it was breaking the rules. Labor MP Sarah Owen wrote to Mr Case yesterday to call for transparency and clear explanations on murky payments.

Urging an investigation, she wrote: It is vital that the facts behind the costs of this renovation be established and published in full. It’s not just whether taxes from hard workers have contributed to the spun gold wallpaper.

The lack of openness means that there are so many questions related to questions of transparency, probity, judgment and whether the departmental code has been broken.

She stressed that the ministerial code obliges ministers to avoid the danger of any real or perceived conflict of interest between their position and their private financial interests.

It comes after the Conservative Party paid a $ 60,000 bill for the renovation of Mr. Johnsons’ apartment. Conservative donor Lord Brownlow secretly paid off the party six months ago.

The code also states that ministers should be as open as possible with parliament and the public and should provide information.

The MP asked how much money had been spent, what it had been spent on and how the suppliers for the renovation had been chosen.

Downing Street did not deny the reports and said details of the renovation will be provided in a Cabinet Office report.

He has not said when it will be released. Mr Johnson denies any irregularities.