The complexities of entering the CPTPP in China

Author: Choong Yong Ahn, Chung-Ang University

Chinese President Xi Jinping made global headlines at the APEC summit on November 20, 2020, announcing that China is considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which entered into force in December 2018. The reconfiguration of the Asia-Pacific trade landscape due to the relentless trade tensions between the United States and China and the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) five days ago.

Significantly departing from the policies of former US President Donald Trump America First, the Biden administration is returning to global governance by reviving multilateral institutions, including the Paris Agreement, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Biden administrations returning to Asia could see the United States revisiting the CPTTP, after fixing urgent home affairs, including anti-globalization public sentiments.

The United States has lost much of its leadership credibility in Asia when it comes to safeguarding the liberal trade order. Despite the United States’ withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the deal was painstakingly saved under Japan’s leadership, with key remaining members abandoning or compromising on some sensitive points of the agreement. final agreement.

In addition to China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea have also expressed interest in joining the CPTPP. The major signatory economies of the TPP and RCEP are also members of APEC. If every country interested in an expanded CPTPP, including China, committed to meeting the high standards of its clauses even with a high re-entry bar, it would help advance APEC’s long-standing goal of creating a Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area (FTAAP), identified as a goal by APEC leaders as early as 2004.

Seven of the eleven CPTPP members, including Japan and Australia, are cross-sector economies also belonging to RCEP. China’s entry into the CPTTP in the absence of the United States could be seen as the creation of an advanced RCEP-II, provided that the clauses signed in the RCEP-I are upgraded to closely correspond to those of the CPTPP chapters. An expanded CPTPP, with the reinstatement of the United States and newly joined China, alongside other candidates seeking RCEP, could lead to an FTAAP. It should be welcomed as an ideal building block towards the stuck WTO quest for multilateralism with the principle of the most favored nation.

But in reality, China’s entry into the CPTPP is more complex. If partner countries do not agree on the key elements of a level playing field, efforts at economic integration are unlikely to bear fruit. There are several sticking points for new entrants to the CPTPP, particularly China. This includes the prohibition of public subsidies for state-owned enterprises, the settlement of disputes between investors and states, intellectual property rights in organic products, working conditions for public procurement, the free flow of data and the location restriction and digital commerce.

The image of enhanced free trade becomes more complex and unrealistic when the transparency standards for the implementation of the free trade pact and the elements of strategic security for the Indo-Pacific are taken into account. Some of these points were taken up in the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) concluded in principle on December 30, 2020, allowing the European Union to improve access to the Chinese market. Yet China’s IAC commitments fall short of the high standards of the CPTTP.

The TPP was originally designed by the United States to to counter China’s assertive rise. In response, China got excited about concluding the RCEP, initially seen by ASEAN and Japan as rivaling the TPP. If these two motivations for regional hegemonic leadership remain unchanged, the United States and China are unlikely to be in the same expanded CPTPP boat. With a possible return of the United States to the CPTTP on the horizon, the United States and other major TPP signatories are expected to screen new members while drafting stronger trade rules. The CPTPP would then become more political.

Given this politico-economic dichotomy, China’s entry could be a long way. Some experts claim that China is motivated by an internal reform agenda, referring to the high standards of the CPTPP. But it remains to be seen how China implements its domestic reforms to meet CPTPP entry requirements. In a difficult and unpredictable context, a rapid conclusion of the China, Japan and South Korea trilateral trade agreement (CJK) under negotiation since 2012, despite inherent trilateral acrimonies, could help accelerate the convergence of the two mega-agreements . CJK executives are already committed to creating a free, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable business and investment environment in Chengdu Trilateral Summit in 2020.

Many RCEP economies are experiencing their worst economic downturn since the Great Depression due to COVID-19 and want avoid being forced to side with the economic side of the United States or China in the years to come. It is only once the two great powers work together that pressing global issues such as the ongoing pandemic and climate change can be addressed effectively.

To bring them together, the regional constructive powers belonging to both CPTPP and RCEP should raise their collective voice to safeguard a deeper, rules-based regional free trade order and serve as honest intermediaries. In due process, the major trading powers in the Asia-Pacific region must be non-assertive, non-one-sided and non-treacherous. And for any long-lasting and large-scale FTAAP in the Asia-Pacific region, mutual trust is essential.

Choong Yong Ahn is Professor Emeritus at the Graduate School of International Studies at Chung-Ang University.