Politics
The complexities of entering the CPTPP in China
Author: Choong Yong Ahn, Chung-Ang University
Chinese President Xi Jinping made global headlines at the APEC summit on November 20, 2020, announcing that China is considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which entered into force in December 2018. The reconfiguration of the Asia-Pacific trade landscape due to the relentless trade tensions between the United States and China and the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) five days ago.
Significantly departing from the policies of former US President Donald Trump America First, the Biden administration is returning to global governance by reviving multilateral institutions, including the Paris Agreement, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Biden administrations returning to Asia could see the United States revisiting the CPTTP, after fixing urgent home affairs, including anti-globalization public sentiments.
The United States has lost much of its leadership credibility in Asia when it comes to safeguarding the liberal trade order. Despite the United States’ withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the deal was painstakingly saved under Japan’s leadership, with key remaining members abandoning or compromising on some sensitive points of the agreement. final agreement.
In addition to China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea have also expressed interest in joining the CPTPP. The major signatory economies of the TPP and RCEP are also members of APEC. If every country interested in an expanded CPTPP, including China, committed to meeting the high standards of its clauses even with a high re-entry bar, it would help advance APEC’s long-standing goal of creating a Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area (FTAAP), identified as a goal by APEC leaders as early as 2004.
Seven of the eleven CPTPP members, including Japan and Australia, are cross-sector economies also belonging to RCEP. China’s entry into the CPTTP in the absence of the United States could be seen as the creation of an advanced RCEP-II, provided that the clauses signed in the RCEP-I are upgraded to closely correspond to those of the CPTPP chapters. An expanded CPTPP, with the reinstatement of the United States and newly joined China, alongside other candidates seeking RCEP, could lead to an FTAAP. It should be welcomed as an ideal building block towards the stuck WTO quest for multilateralism with the principle of the most favored nation.
But in reality, China’s entry into the CPTPP is more complex. If partner countries do not agree on the key elements of a level playing field, efforts at economic integration are unlikely to bear fruit. There are several sticking points for new entrants to the CPTPP, particularly China. This includes the prohibition of public subsidies for state-owned enterprises, the settlement of disputes between investors and states, intellectual property rights in organic products, working conditions for public procurement, the free flow of data and the location restriction and digital commerce.
The image of enhanced free trade becomes more complex and unrealistic when the transparency standards for the implementation of the free trade pact and the elements of strategic security for the Indo-Pacific are taken into account. Some of these points were taken up in the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) concluded in principle on December 30, 2020, allowing the European Union to improve access to the Chinese market. Yet China’s IAC commitments fall short of the high standards of the CPTTP.
The TPP was originally designed by the United States to to counter China’s assertive rise. In response, China got excited about concluding the RCEP, initially seen by ASEAN and Japan as rivaling the TPP. If these two motivations for regional hegemonic leadership remain unchanged, the United States and China are unlikely to be in the same expanded CPTPP boat. With a possible return of the United States to the CPTTP on the horizon, the United States and other major TPP signatories are expected to screen new members while drafting stronger trade rules. The CPTPP would then become more political.
Given this politico-economic dichotomy, China’s entry could be a long way. Some experts claim that China is motivated by an internal reform agenda, referring to the high standards of the CPTPP. But it remains to be seen how China implements its domestic reforms to meet CPTPP entry requirements. In a difficult and unpredictable context, a rapid conclusion of the China, Japan and South Korea trilateral trade agreement (CJK) under negotiation since 2012, despite inherent trilateral acrimonies, could help accelerate the convergence of the two mega-agreements . CJK executives are already committed to creating a free, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable business and investment environment in Chengdu Trilateral Summit in 2020.
Many RCEP economies are experiencing their worst economic downturn since the Great Depression due to COVID-19 and want avoid being forced to side with the economic side of the United States or China in the years to come. It is only once the two great powers work together that pressing global issues such as the ongoing pandemic and climate change can be addressed effectively.
To bring them together, the regional constructive powers belonging to both CPTPP and RCEP should raise their collective voice to safeguard a deeper, rules-based regional free trade order and serve as honest intermediaries. In due process, the major trading powers in the Asia-Pacific region must be non-assertive, non-one-sided and non-treacherous. And for any long-lasting and large-scale FTAAP in the Asia-Pacific region, mutual trust is essential.
Choong Yong Ahn is Professor Emeritus at the Graduate School of International Studies at Chung-Ang University.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]