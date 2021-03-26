SBY megaprojects will be completed by Jokowi: from PLTU to toll roads

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –Various large-scale infrastructure projects will soon be completed by President Jokowi’s administration, from which the previous government was started under President SBY. The project includes tolls, power plants to dams.

Since starting his administration in the first half of 2015, Jokowis has reminded his subordinates that there shouldn’t be any stalled projects. For example, when Jokowe inaugurated the construction of the Batang Steam Power Plant (PLTU), on the beach in Ujungnegoro village, Kandeman district, Batang Regency, Central Java, on Friday (8/28). PLTUBatang is a difficult and blocked project due to land acquisition.

Photo: Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road (Ardan Adhi Chandra / detikcom)

The 2X1000 MW capacity PLTU valued at $ 4 billion has resumed construction after being delayed for 4 years. The government is partnering with a private company, PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia, to continue the construction project that will provide electricity to the islands of Java and Bali. PLTUBatang is expected to be completed in the near future.

Here are several megaprojects that will be completed under President Jokowi’s administration:

Kalimantan’s First Toll Road

The Balikpapan – Samarinda toll road is the first toll road in Kalimantan which is expected to be fully operational on this Eid holiday. These are the last two sections, namely sections 1 and 5 in the construction of this toll road.

According to the official statement from Jasa Marga, the completion of the last two sections which constitute the part of the government support for the Balikpapan – Samarinda toll road will complete the three sections which operated previously, in December 2019, namely the sections 2, 3 and 4.

PT Chairman and CEO Jasamarga Balikpapan Samarinda (JBS), STH Saragi, said that until March 19, the overall acquisition of land for Sections 1 and 5 had reached 99.98% and construction progress had reached 99.95%. Currently, PT JBS is focused on accelerating the completion of construction on the ground to pursue the functional goal of Lebaran 2021.

“So far, we are targeting Section 1 Balikpapan (KM13) – Samboja to support service operations as part of the 2021 Lebaran holiday,” he said in a statement on Tuesday (3/23/2021) .

The Balsam Toll Road has been built since 2014 during the time of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, when the Governor of East Kalimantan, Awang Faroek Ishak, initiated the project using funds from the East Kalimantan Regional Budget (APBD) . But along the way, problems arise from financing to land acquisition. While it needs funds from the state budget for its development.

“Having seen firsthand the state of infrastructure in East Kalimantan, we are determined to help East Kalimantan receive assistance from the central government, so that the development program can be carried out in accordance with the intended objective,” said said V DPR Commission President RI Lasarus, citing kaltimprov.go.id, (5/8) / 2021).

According to him, the provincial government of East Kalimantan needs financial support from the state budget. Because, in addition to the distribution of construction costs, it is quite important and the technology used for construction uses sophisticated equipment.

These projects include the 99.02 kilometer Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road, the aerial side of New Samarinda Airport (BSB), the Balang Island Bridge, the Mahkota II Bridge, the Samarinda Twin Bridge to ” the construction of the Trans Kalimantan road to the border area.

Trans Sumateran Magic Toll Road

When construction was started during the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) which covered a length of toll road of 2,900 km, from Lampung to Aceh, it seemed like a miracle at that time, because at that time the Land acquisition was a scourge on toll road projects in Indonesia. Also the problem of the interest of investors who are not interested in this project.

During the transition period of the administration of Chairman SBY and Chairman Jokowi, efforts to develop this project became more and more serious. The publication of Presidential Regulation No. 100 of 2014 Regarding Accelerating the Development of Toll Roads in Sumatra was signed by President SBY on September 17, 2014.

The presidential decree is the first step in the development of toll roads in Sumatra. Includes four toll roads Medan – Binjai, Palembang – Indralaya Intersection, Pekanbaru – Dumai and Bakauheni – Terbangggi Besar.

The Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia In September 2014, then President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) approved the mission of PT Hutama Karya for the construction of the Trans Sumatra toll road. The stones were laid at the beginning of October at the same time as the unblocking of the Kuala Namu – Tebing Tinggi toll road. During President Jokowi’s tenure, the first phase of this project was prioritized by Bakauheuni-Palembang.

Currently, the Trans Sumatra toll road, which has operated for 653 kilometers, has 9 toll segments of 2,987 kilometers. It is expected that this year it will increase by 192.4 kilometers in 2021 – 2022. However, there are concerns that the whole project will not be fully completed in the era of President Jokowi, because the mass of the equity stake Government (PMN) of up to Rp 60 trillion has yet to be disbursed.

Giant PLTUR perched

One of the projects that is very difficult to complete is the PLTU Batang project in Central Java, which is expected to be completed in 2022. The steam plant will produce up to 2×1,000 MW of electricity, which is also included in the PT PLN Persero Electricity Supply Business Plan for the period 2015 (RUPTL) 2024.

The construction of the PLTU in central Java is part of the Java – Bali electrification program as well as the government’s commitment to achieve the supply of electricity of 35,000 MW within 5 years (2014-2019 ).

Not without obstacles, this project has been blocked for years. This project was included in the Master Plan for the Acceleration and Expansion of Economic Development (MP3EI) during the time of president SBY. Where the projects in the plan were reviewed in 2014.

Land and permit issues are an obstacle to the construction of this PLTU Batang. Finally, in 2016, President Joko Widodo attended the signing of the financial closure of this PLTU valued at $ 4.2 billion.

In 2015, the Batang PLTU received confirmation from the then CEO of PT PLN, Sofyan Basyir, which was to be built in August 2015. But since then, the goal of building and operating this plant has often been delayed. Hopefully this project can be completed soon.

Cimahidan Sukamahi Dam

The Sukamahi and Ciawi dams have been traced as an anti-flood solution in Jakarta. According to the official statement from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, the construction of this dam has been in existence since the 1990s.

Former West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan once said his plans began to be finalized during the period 2004-2005. At that time, the governor of DKI Jakarta was still held by Sutiyoso.

Finally, this project began construction in 2017. The construction of these two dams is part of the Jakarta master plan for flood control, which is part of the works contract completed in 2021.

The contract for the construction of the Sukamahi dam worth Rp 446.39 billion was signed on December 20, 2016 with the contractor PT Wijaya Karya – Basuki KSO. In the meantime, the Ciwai Dam was signed on November 23, 206 with contractor PT. Brantas Abipraya and PT Sacna.

This project was initiated by Joko Widodo when he was governor of DKI Jakarta where Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was president. However, in its implementation, it is constrained by the issue of land acquisition so that the progress of construction stagnates.

Previously, the completion of this project was in 2019, but in fact it was delayed until 2021. The last dam update was completed in December. In February, the construction process of the Ciawi dam reached 81.64% while land acquisition reached 94.81%.

