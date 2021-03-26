Politics This Week | The world this week

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios or Android.

Myanmar The army continued to shoot protesters and ransack neighborhoods where there were demonstrations against the military coup. Among the victims was a seven-year-old girl, one of at least 260 people killed by security forces since February 1. Thousands have been arrested. A hearing for Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed leader of Myanmars, had to be postponed due to problems with the internet, which the military closed.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast, a reminder to Joe Biden that the regime remains a threat to stability in East Asia.

Two Canadians were tried for spying in China, in separate cases. Western diplomats believe their arrest two years ago followed the detention in Canada of a Huawei executive.

China announced sanctions against several Europeans, including members of the European Parliament and academics. His action followed coordinated statements from America, Britain, Canada and the United I sanctions against four Chinese officials implicated in the persecution of ethnic Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region.

The line on the export ofcovid-19 vaccines in-depth, as the European Commission in Brussels published proposals that would allow I block the export of doses to countries which do not themselves export vaccines to Europe, or which already benefit from inoculation rates significantly higher than the I Is.

Of Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered an embarrassing defeat when she rolled back a tightened Easter lockdown over objections from leaders of several of Germany’s 16 states. Infections are on the rise again in Germany and many others I countries, leading to more severe restrictions in a number of them, including France.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sacked his central bank governor after raising interest rates to tame inflation, as do central bank governors. The markets were scared by the sacking and the lira sank. This is the third central bank chief that Erdogan has sacked in two years.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotlands Prime Minister, survived a vote of no confidence. This came after a parliamentary inquiry found that there were flaws in his government’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse against his predecessor, Alex Salmond, although an independent investigation had cleared him to violate the ministerial code. She still hopes to win big in an election in May.

Israelis voted in a parliamentary election, the fourth in less than two years. Likud, the party of Binyamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, won the most seats. But his right-wing bloc seems to lack a majority. The opposition, for its part, is fragmented. If neither side is able to form a government, Israel will likely hold new elections.

Saudi Arabiaoffered a ceasefire to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The kingdom fought on behalf of the Yemeni government, which was ousted by the Houthis in 2015. The Saudis have offered to ease a blockade; the Houthis said that was not enough.

The jihadists attacked several villages in Niger near its border with Mali, killing at least 137 people. This year has seen a marked deterioration in security in the region.

Denis Sassou Nguesso was re-elected president of Congo Brazzaville, which he has managed for 36 years. Various countries, including France and America, have taken steps to confiscate his family’s property, alleging that it was purchased with embezzled funds.

Ethiopia’s state-funded Human Rights Commission accused Eritrean troops of killing more than 100 civilians in the Ethiopian city ​​of Axum in November. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed admitted that Eritrean troops crossed the border during Ethiopia’s civil war against the northern Tigray region.

In New York, a jury found Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez guilty of trafficking cocaine. During the trial Juan Orlando Hernndez, the president of Honduras, was mentioned several times in the proceedings. Mr Fuentes Ramirez claimed he bribed Mr Hernndez and gave him access to millions of dollars in drugs. Mr. Hernndez denies all the allegations.

Joe Biden has entrusted Kamala Harris with the responsibility of coordinating efforts with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to reduce the flow of migrants trying to cross the we -Border of Mexico. The priority of the vice-presidents is to prevent the sending of unaccompanied children to America; approximately 11,000 were detained between February 28 and March 20, compared to 5,600 in January.

Virginia abolished the death penalty, the first state in the southern United States to do so. It had executed more convicts than any other state except Texas.

The Supreme Court of the Americas has said it will consider reinstating the death sentence imposed on Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving bomber of the Boston Marathon in 2013. Last year, a federal appeals court found problems in jury selection during Mr. Tsarnaev’s trial and ordered a new hearing to determine his sentence.

Coronavirus Briefs

In the midst of a wave of cases, the Indian the government was urged to speed up its vaccination program. Only 44 million doses have been administered to date. India has blocked exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine so that it can be used nationally. Imran Khan, Pakistan premier, tested positive for covid-19, apparently with only minor symptoms. Despite the best vaccination program in Latin America, Chile returned to quarantine. An increase in infections may have been caused by many people taking vacations in January and February and overconfidence in the vaccine rollout. In Brittany the government said it was considering making it mandatory for nursing home workers to receive the vaccine.

Overseas spectators were banned from the Tokyo Olympics, which start in July.