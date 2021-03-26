PM Modi begins two-day visit to Bangladesh today





Watch all the live updates from March 26

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: From Assembly elections in five states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Pondicherry – to farmers’ protest against three farm laws to Parliament’s budget session, US to English Jagran , we focus on all of the top news of the day to give our readers 360 degree coverage across genres to give them a brief overview of what’s going on in the world. Here are the live updates from March 26: 8h00: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first visit to a foreign country since the COVID19 outbreak. He will attend an event at the National Martyrs Memorial and the National Day program today. 7:45 am: Two victims were reported in a fire. A rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to the COVID care hospital is underway. A level 3 or 4 fire broke out on the first floor of a shopping center at 12:30 p.m. Around 23 fire tenders present on site: DCP Prashant Kadam 7:33 am: Maharashtra: a fire breaks out in a hospital in Bhandup in Mumbai; rescue operation on “The cause of the fire remains to be determined. I saw a hospital in a shopping mall for the first time. Action required. 70 patients, including COVID, have been transferred to another hospital”, declares the mayor of Mumbai 7:25 am: PM Modi will visit Bangladesh today and tomorrow. During his visit, he will inaugurate the Bapu Bangabandhu digital video exhibition in Dhaka. He will also meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and participate in the National Day program. 7:15 a.m .: “Our multifaceted cooperation in various sectors has been strengthened through strong political commitment from both governments,” President Ram Nath Kovind wrote to the people and President of Bangladesh on the occasion of their 50th Independence Day. 07h00: For the empowerment of district development councils and block development councils, a provision of Rs 200 cr for 20 DDC of UT, in addition to Rs 25 lakhs has been kept for each BDC. Rs 1,313 cr allocated to Panchayati Raj institutions / urban local bodies: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Posted by:

Talibuddin Khan

