Covid dead cross 14,000 mark in Pakistan – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: With 3,946 new cases reported in a single day, the number of Covid-related deaths in the country topped 14,000 on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Health Services (NHS), Sajid Shah, said more than a million doses of the vaccine will reach the country next week.

According to data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), with an additional 63 deaths in a single day, the total number of deaths in the country now stands at 14,028.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Punjab 6,048. Around 4,500 deaths were reported in Sindh, over 2,200 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the remaining deaths were reported in Islamabad, Baluchistan, Azad Jammu -and-Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to an international website (www.worldometer.info), Pakistan ranks 30th in terms of the number of deaths. The highest number of deaths 558,460 was reported in the United States. Brazil is second with 301,087 deaths, Mexico third with 199,627 and India fourth with 160,761 deaths.

The main countries in which more deaths have been reported, compared to Pakistan, are Russia, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Ukraine, South Africa, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium and others.

Mr Shah, speaking to Dawn, said the government was taking all possible measures to control the virus and break the chain.

We have introduced a smart lockdown policy due to areas and streets, which become virus hotspots, are sealed off. In addition, a number of steps have been taken, from the NCOC platform, such as a 50% work from home policy in offices, public transport is 50% running and rails 70% running. capacity, he said.

We are also making the masses aware that they must strictly adhere to SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) as it is only through them that people can protect themselves and their family members, he said. he declares.

Mr Shah said previous SOPs, which also provided for social distancing, were the only options to avoid the risk of infection.

Now that the vaccine has become available, people should get the vaccine, along with their elders, as it will save them from the virus and will also be helpful in building herd immunity, he said.

While responding to a question that there was a misconception that vaccines were not safe, he said people should understand that there are many benefits to getting vaccinated.

I suggest that people should get them vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can become safe. All the vaccines are of good quality and in 80% of the cases they save people from the virus and in 100% of the cases the vaccines save people from hospitalization and death, he said.

Pakistan bought vaccines from China. One million doses of Sinopharm and 60,000 doses of Cansino will arrive next week, Shah said.

PM asked to suspend activities

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), a representative body of health professionals, has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to suspend all social activities to avoid health complications and the spread of the virus.

PMA Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad said a patient with Covid-19 should remain in quarantine for at least nine days.

We know Prime Minister Imran Khan is very attached to the country and his professional obligations, but it will also affect his health as the virus becomes strong with active lifestyle during infection. The prime minister should take full rest to avoid health complications, he said.

A photo, posted by Information Minister Shibli Faraz, on Thursday showing the prime minister holding a meeting with his media team, sparked criticism on social media, with people wondering how a person suffering from Covid-19 can interact with others. Although the Prime Minister kept his distance, it was called an irresponsible act.

Posted in Dawn on March 26, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos