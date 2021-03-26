Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex to reopen restaurants after COVID epidemic





After a COVID-19 outbreak closed parts of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida last week, the club announced Thursday that it plans to partially reopen Saturday and reopen completely on April 1.

In a letter sent to members, the club announced that it plans to reopen the Beach Club on Saturday for lunch, followed by the a la carte dining on Wednesday for dinner and Thursday for lunch.

The Beach Club and the dining room were closed on Friday after an undisclosed number of employees tested positive for COVID-19. Banquet and event services remained open.

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida has been partially closed due to an outbreak of COVID.

“Thank you for your patience and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the club,” the letter said.

Trump, former first lady Melania Trump and her son Barron have lived in the mansion since leaving the White House in January, after leaving office. CNN reported that the family were at the club last week to celebrate Barron’s 15th birthday, which was Saturday.

More: Can Former President Donald Trump Call Mar-a-Lago Home?

All three contracted COVID-19 last year and have since recovered. Trump reportedly received his vaccinated vaccine in January before the end of his presidential term.

Donald J. Trump voted early for the 2020 presidential election at the main branch of the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 22, 2020. When asked who he voted for, he replied: A guy named Trump.

Announcing the partial closure last week, Mar-a-Lago sent a message to members that read:

“Hello members. The health and safety of our members and staff is our top priority. As some of our employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will temporarily suspend service at the Beach Club and the dining room. eating a la carte. We are taking this out of caution, like other clubs in our region affected by COVID-19. We will keep you posted when service resumes. Banquet and event services remain open.

“We have already taken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidelines, including activating a thorough disinfection and cleaning of all affected areas and all club facilities, and we will continue our intensified environmental cleaning program.

The story continues

“We reiterate our commitment to the health and safety of all who visit the Club. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you again for Beach Club and Dining Room service in the near future.”

The closure came at the height of the social season and spring break, when the Beach Club at Mar-a-Lago is particularly busy. Mar-a-Lago has another pool on the west side of the estate, but it’s not on the beach.

Posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Parler and YouTube have long revealed Mar-a-Lago’s indifference to applying public health protocols to control the coronavirus.

The partial shutdown came two months after county officials sent a warning letter and violation notice to the club after videos of unmasked revelers on the dance floor at the annual New Years Eve party of the club have gone viral.

Despite the January warning, recent social media posts show maskless guests at large events served by employees wearing black masks.

Among the more recent events was the annual Big Dog Ranch Rescue Lunch fundraiser on March 12. Trump made a surprise appearance at the event, and his stepdaughter Lara Trump paraded during the fashion show.

Journalist Christine Stapleton contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Trump Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort to reopen restaurants after COVID outbreak

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos