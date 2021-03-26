India’s fiercest politician targeted by Modi in election

Mamata banerjee Photographer: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images Photographer: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the elections that start on Saturday in West Bengal are not just another test of strength in one of India’s largest states: victory would also knock out one of its biggest political opponents. national.

Mamata Banerjee, a hitman who ruled India’s fourth most populous state for a decade, was one of the loudest regional leaders to push back Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda, which included Citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims. She also supported the farmer protests outside Delhi against new agricultural laws that have gained international attention after Modi’s government used internet blackouts to try to stop them.

Now Modi has a chance to defeat Banerjee and regain national momentum when the votes are counted on May 2, along with four other states. The victory would also help Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party expand its footprint beyond strongholds in predominantly Hindi regions of northern and central India, thus strengthening its grip on power over disparate opposition parties that tend to focus more on regional issues.

“A BJP victory would eliminate one of the main opposition leaders in the country,” said Milan Vaishnav, Director and Principal Investigator in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “It would mean the new expanded reach of the party.”

After coming to power in 2011, Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has positioned itself as a progressive alternative to BJP by launching a series of gender equity and social justice programs. It has also done well to create jobs in small and medium large-scale industries.

But after 10 years of work, she faces opposition to tenure as her government struggles to attract significant investment to revive the economy. State attracted less than 1% of the country’s total foreign investment between October 2019 and December 2020, compared to 32% in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Modi hit his record hard during the election campaign, saying the BJP will provide jobs, development, education, hospitals, schools, homes and clean water for the people. “His game will be finished, development will begin,” Modi said at a rally Last week.

Banerjee fired back, telling voters the election will have implications far beyond the state.

“The BJP is afraid that if we win in West Bengal, we will bring an alternative to Delhi,” she said at a recent election rally. “That’s why they are targeting the state with all their might.”

Some of the BJP’s top leaders, including Modi and his close associate, Federal Interior Minister Amit Shah, have crisscrossed the state to rally voters. But the party does not have a strong local presence and has so far relied on Modi’s popularity to counter Banerjee, said Shikha Mukerjee, a Calcutta-based political analyst.

“On the other hand, Mamata has a charismatic appeal as a mass leader. There is a local benefit to it, ”she said.

The battle between the rulers is clear in rural Singur, which played a key role when Banerjee came to power in the state in 2011 after more than three decades of communist rule. She gained popularity by leading a group of farmers in 2008 to evict The almost complete auto factory of Tata Motors Ltd, which eventually moved to Gujarat at a time when Modi was running the state.

More than a decade later, Singur is emblematic of the unrest in West Bengal. The area has no industry or farmland, and dilapidated structures can now be found over much of what was once the site of the Tata factory.

“Nothing can be cultivated with this land anymore except politics,” said Guiram Pal, 82, one of those who did not want to give up his land. “If the BJP government comes to power, it can set up factories and give us new opportunities.”