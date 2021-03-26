Phil Jackson talks Knicks, Carmelo Anthony





Phil Jackson was taken nearly four years out of his failed tenure as president of the New York Knicks. It seems he has a long list of people to blame for this failure.

The former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers coach opened up about his time at Madison Square Garden in an episode of “The Curious Leader” podcast, hosted by Coby Karl, one of Jackson’s former Lakers players and the son. by George Karl.

The hour and 43 minute podcast touched on a number of topics, with threads compiled by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, including the infamous Matt Barnes-Derek Fisher incident (“it was a distraction”) , his eventual shooting at the hands of James Dolan (“I think he did me a favor”) and his difficulties with the triangular attack (“maybe the best thing I could do was just d ‘train the team myself “). His smileiest remark, however, came from his description of how the media treated him.

Specifically, Jackson compared his treatment to that of former President Donald Trump, another man known to have experienced business failures in New York.

From the New York Daily News:

I kind of understand that Trump had to live with it probably during his first 3 years in power with the media, Jackson said.

Jackson also allegedly complained about a media contingent that was staunchly against the organization and they were looking for whatever they could do to cast criticism. Under Jackson, the Knicks’ best record was a 32-50 mark in the 2015-16 season. The team still has not posted a record of victories following its tenure.

Part of the reason for his Knicks failure, Jackson said, was Anthony’s lack of leadership:

Carmelo, I think, wanted to be a leader, but I don’t think he completely knew how to be a leader as a player, Jackson said. And I think the strength of his personality intimidated some of the coaches who were asked to coach the team. And so there wasn’t this conformity that has to happen between the players and the coaches. And even though I’ve tried to bring in my own beliefs, I don’t think you’re close enough to the pitch in this situation to be really effective in dictating how things are going to be done.

The story continues

Jackson reportedly added that he wanted to trade Anthony, but complained about Anthony’s “lack of compliance” by refusing to waive the no-trade clause Jackson himself had given him at the start of his executive tenure.

In the end, Jackson complained that the media sided with Anthony after he sparked more controversy with his “don’t change the spot on a leopard” tweet, which was an inability search of Anthony to thrive in the triangular attack. He claimed that this led to his dismissal, and you’ll be shocked to hear Jackson think the biggest victims of the situation were the Knicks fans:

I think Jim felt like I was facing too big a climb and relieved me of my job because he just saw the media was going to support Carmelo in this situation, Jackson said. And I was going to be the guy who took the pieces.

It was a big disappointment to have to go through this and not be able to change this thing because it’s a New York heartbeat. It’s a big part of what they love about their basketball team. There are long-time dedicated Knick fans and I appreciate their desire, but I think they often get in the way of the team.

Another controversy that Jackson took issue with was his labeling of LeBron James’ business partners as his “group.” James responded to the remark by saying he had lost all respect for the legendary coach. Again, Jackson said he believed it was the media’s fault:

There was a lot of distortion that was there, Jackson said on the podcast. And texting and the media were a big part of it. But I used this terminology which we used a lot. And that was downright a racist remark or whatever. This can be added to the mix.

That won’t be the end of Jackson’s comments, as Thursday’s episode was just the first part of what must have been a long conversation. We’ll see what the coach has to say about, say, Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah in the future.

