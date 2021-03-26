China’s goal is not to replace the United States :: WRAL.com

– China’s goal is not to replace the United States as the world’s leading country, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said Thursday.

“Our goal is to respond to the growing inspiration of the Chinese people for a better life. Our goal is not to compete with or replace another country,” Cui Tiankai told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview.

“It has never been our national strategy,” Cui added.

The Chinese ambassador was responding to remarks made earlier Thursday by US President Joe Biden, who said that China has “the overall goal of becoming the first country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country. of the world. “

“This will not happen under my watch,” added Biden, who spoke at length about his administration’s goals with China during his first presidential press conference on Thursday.

Biden’s remarks follow an acrimonious first meeting between US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska last week in which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that the Biden administration is raising concerns about ” Deep concerns ”about some of China’s actions around the world were immediately dismissed by its Chinese counterparts.

Thursday’s tone was much more conciliatory. The ambassador called the Alaskan talks “an opportunity” and “useful”, adding that “it has certainly helped both sides to understand each other better.”

Cui told CNN: “What the world of today wants, and what the world of tomorrow would want, is to unite the efforts of all countries to build a community of nations for a shared future.”

“We don’t think that an attempt to divide the world into different camps or even to build a military approach of confrontation, we don’t think that this type of approach is a solution. In fact, it is a problem in itself. “, did he declare.

Pressed to respond to Biden’s accusations that China does not abide by international rules on fair competition, Cui said: “We will have no problem with open and fair competition – in fact, we are all in favor. to that.”

However, he added that the “mistakes of the past” should be “corrected” as a precondition for fair competition: “How can we have fair competition when Chinese companies are discriminated against? When Chinese CEOs are held without no reason? clear attempt to politicize everything. When there is such an attempt at nationalism and protectionism against international rules? So in order to have open and fair competition, the mistakes of the past will first have to be corrected. “

Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the United States, where she is wanted for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran.

Call for human rights violations

In the high-profile interview, Ciu also responded to CNN’s reporting of Uyghur children who have been separated from their families and prevented from leaving China’s Xinjiang region.

The Ambassador wrongly described the report as false and “immoral”, saying Amanpour refuted, explaining: “It was not manipulated. It was desperate parents, cannot find their children, want trying to find their children., and the reporter did his journalistic duty. It’s called investigative reporting. “

In a recent report, Amnesty International estimated that Chinese policies towards ethnic Uyghurs have divided thousands of families, with some children prevented from leaving China’s Xinjiang region to live with their parents living abroad. CNN visited the heavily guarded area and found some of the children left behind.

Pressed by Amanpour to respond to a report by the Institute for Strategy and Policy according to which China is pursuing policies of mass internment, mass prevention of births, forcible transfer of Uyghur children to public institutions, eradication Uyghur identity and culture as well as Ciu replied that the selective targeting of intellectual and community leaders, “China does not do these things.”

“It is very unfortunate that some people, including some journalists, start out with very strong prejudices and prejudices, that is their problem. This is how they come to very different conclusions about particular situations, all at the same time. made against real facts, “he added.

CNN has previously reported numerous allegations of abuse against Uyghurs detained in China. According to the US State Department, up to two million people may have been taken to internment camps in the Xinjiang region.

Chinese authorities have called the camps “educational centers” to fight extremism. Cui on Thursday echoed the point, telling Amanpour that “the government must do something” to prevent possible terrorist attacks in the region.

“What we did was not start a war there. We didn’t use missiles or drones. We put education and training efforts, let’s help people learn. more about the law, to learn good skills to improve their lives and find good jobs. And all of that has made a huge difference. There has been no terrorist attack in recent years, “he said.

On Thursday, Biden said he made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States will continue to denounce China’s human rights violations. “America values ​​human rights. We don’t always live up to our expectations, but it’s a value system. We’re built on that principle,” Biden said.

“And as long as you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we will relentlessly continue to call the world’s attention and make it clear and make it clear what is going on,” Biden added.

On Monday, the United States announced sanctions against two Chinese government officials for “human rights violations” against minorities in Xinjiang, including Uyghur Muslims. The European Union also announced its sanctions on Monday, appointing Zhu Hailun, former head of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), and three other senior officials.

Ciu told Amanpour that he had been to Xinjiang “more than once in recent years,” saying, “What I saw is a very different story, a very different picture from the reports.”

He added that the first principle enunciated in the United Nations Charter is the sovereign equality of all members, and the obligation of all members of the United Nations to refrain from any threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and political independence of any state, were “rules by which every country must follow.”

“So if people are interested in these rules, maybe they should read the Charter first. If people really want to show us the power of example, I would say they could very well start with their own respect for all these really universally agreed principles, ”he said.