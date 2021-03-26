Criticism as PM holds meeting with media team – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting on Thursday at his residence in Banigala.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is believed to be in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, has been severely criticized by the opposition for chairing a meeting of his media team at his residence in Banigala on Thursday.

The opposition said the prime minister himself violated standard operating procedures despite the dreaded third wave of the disease and called for the registration of an FIR against everyone who attended the meeting for violating the SOPs.

Prime Minister Khan had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 21, just days after receiving an anti-Covid vaccine.

Interestingly, none of the government spokespersons were able to adequately defend the prime minister over his act of chairing a meeting during the quarantine period and many of them avoided hiring staff. media on the issue.

Criticism of the prime minister began shortly after a photo of the meeting was posted on social media by Senators Shibli Faraz and Faisal Javed, who attended the meeting.

Wearing a gray tracksuit and jogging pants, the Prime Minister looked good and healthy in the photo. The photo showed him sitting in a room on a sofa some distance from his media team including Mr. Faraz, Mr. Javed, Yousuf Baig Mirza and Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

In the posts on social media platforms, people wondered whether it was necessary for the Prime Minister to hold a meeting in person. They asked why he had not chaired the meeting through one of the many video conferencing apps available.

According to SOPs formulated by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), a Covod-19 patient should be quarantined for nine to 14 days. However, Prime Minister Khan only attended the meeting four days after testing positive for the disease.

When contacted, Planning and Development Minister and NCOC Chairman Asad Umar said the SOPs only suggested precautions and meeting attendees were seated a reasonable distance from the prime minister.

He admitted, however, that it was best to avoid such meetings during the quarantine period.

Yousuf Baig Mirza, who was among those present at the meeting, dismissed the criticism and said the meeting took place after taking all precautionary measures in accordance with the SOPs.

We didn’t touch each other and we all wore masks. We had nothing to eat and drink and sat a reasonable distance from the prime minister during the 45-minute meeting, he said.

He said that the prime minister’s main purpose was to inform people about the subsidies given to them on the occasion of Ramazan.

Shortly after the meeting, Senator Javed posted photos of the meeting on his Twitter account and revealed that the Prime Minister and his wife, who also suffers from Covid-19, were doing well.

Masha Allah the PM and the First Lady are well, Alhamdulillah. The prime minister will soon start coming to the office, he said.

For his part, the secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, said patients suffering from Covid-19 should not meet with people.

Commenting on the PM meeting, he said: There is a chance of coronavirus transmission. If there is a need to hold meetings, the prime minister should use the option of video conferencing as the virus spreads rapidly in closed areas, he said.

Speaking to Dawn, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawazs Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said the PM violated the SOPs and gave a message to the whole nation that it was not necessary to follow them.

Heads of state and government should set examples for the public. But here the prime minister himself is encouraging people to violate SOPs, she added.

Posted in Dawn on March 26, 2021

