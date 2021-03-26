



BORIS Johnson can create 1.7 million new jobs in his green revolution, experts have revealed. Half of the new green jobs can go to the North and Midlands if the Prime Minister gets there, say crunchers from think tank Onward. 1 Boris Johnson can create a staggering 1.7 million new jobs in his green revolution, experts say Credit: Getty They called on the prime minister to build on the success of the vaccine deployment by creating a new net zero delivery task force that would oversee major government trials of green technologies and spur economic recovery. If the prime minister takes the right steps, new demand for renewable energy and low-carbon technology will create huge amounts of new jobs, they say in a new report on “Greening the Giants.” They predicted the Prime Minister would break his key pledge to cut emissions to zero by 2050 without taking drastic action to clean up 12 of Britain’s dirtiest industries. The ‘carbon giant’ sectors, which include aviation, agriculture, manufacturing and consulting, pump nearly two-thirds of the UK’s carbon emissions. Going green will have a huge impact on the economy – as they account for almost a quarter of the UK’s total production. And there are plenty of jobs in the North as well, which means the Conservatives’ seats on the Red Wall could be at risk if things go wrong. Former MPs including Dame Caroline Spelman, Caroline Flint and Ruth Edwards have presented a series of recommendations to the government to ensure it does things right. EU WHAT? Desperate EU leader says Brussels could still block AZ vaccine exports to UK Exclusive WORK IT Rishi Sunak urges bosses to reopen offices after lockdown UNLOCKING Boris Johnsons Covid roadmap goes through Parliament – here are the key dates BACK-UP Sturgeon slammed for gloating over Westminster pay rise for NHS heroes Latest ENCLOSED IN Prime Minister wins vote to extend Covid laws until September, but lockdown roadmap on track But more jobs can be created in electric and low-emission energy vehicles as Britain modernizes homes and buildings to meet green targets, experts say. In total, it could generate more than $ 330 billion in additional economic value by 2030. Ted Christie-Miller, co-author of the report, said last night: “We need to green the industry giants through smart regulation and a bold industrial strategy, using the energy around COP26 and the resumption of the pandemic to drive a net zero program over the next decade that is as ambitious as the response to the pandemic was last year. ” Why reverse vending machines could be the next big thing to save the planet DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL[email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos