I ask that the Covid-19 vaccination be escorted, controlled

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said regents and their staff must continue to oversee the program Covid-19 vaccination.

This was conveyed when he delivered a speech at the inaugural opening of the Association of Indonesian Regency Governments (APKASI) National Conference V in 2021 at the State Palace on Friday (3/26 / 2021).

“I ask that the vaccination program be monitored. The Covid-19 vaccination program is monitored. Its implementation is monitored,” he said. Jokowi.

“Why did I check all the way to North Halmahera, to Central Maluku, I checked how far it was like that, I wanted to confirm the distribution vaccine are we really going to the regions or not? », He continued.

In addition, according to him, it is also necessary to assess whether there is a delay in the delivery of vaccines.

Indeed, the president acknowledged that the number of Covid-19 vaccines available in Indonesia is still lacking.

This is compared to the number of vaccinations targeted to 181.5 million Indonesians.

“If it is missing, yes it is not enough. If we want to get vaccinated, there are 181.5 million, yes,” he said.

“But who should be first, who should be first, is the regent and women need to know that and need to be vetted,” Jokowi said.

Previously, the implementation of the national immunization program is currently taking place in two stages, namely the first and the second.