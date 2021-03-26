DNA Exclusive: Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral relations, BJP perspectives in Bengal polls | India News





New Delhi: In a few hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh. The visit is quite important for several reasons. This is the first time since the coronavirus pandemic the Prime Minister has visited abroad. Prime Minister Modi's visit is not only important for bilateral relations between the two countries, but it also has a crucial impact on the upcoming West Bengal polls. Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (March 25th) explained the importance of the Prime Minister's historic visit to Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi's visit comes as Bangladesh celebrates its 50th Independence Day this year. Fifty years ago, on March 26, 1971, East Pakistan became Bangladesh. India played a very important role in this regard as it waged a war against Pakistan to guarantee the freedom of Bangladesh. India won the war in just 13 days, making it one of the shortest wars in history. On the 50th anniversary of his independence, Prime Minister Modi will meet with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and hold discussions on key issues that would help strengthen ties between the two nations. The Prime Minister's visit is crucial for three main reasons: First, Modi is traveling to Bangladesh at a time when there are Assembly elections in West Bengal. He will notably visit the Orkandi temple of Harichandra Thakur, the founder of Matua Mahasangh. The community of Matua has a strong presence in West Bengal, with an estimated population of two crores in the state. In such a situation, this visit may have an impact on the elections. Secondly, China's influence in Bangladesh has increased a lot lately and it is investing in many big projects in the country. Prime Minister Modi's visit is therefore important from a diplomatic point of view. It could help China break out of India-Bangladesh relations. Third, Bangladesh will celebrate its 50th Independence Day on March 26. And given India's role in realizing this freedom, Prime Minister Modi's visit is of particular importance. Impact of Prime Minister Modi's visit on the West Bengal elections: Prime Minister Modi's visit is linked to the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal. There are three points to note in this regard: 1. The Prime Minister will visit the Orkandi temple of the founder of Matua Mahasangh, Harichandra Thakur. The community of Matua has a very strong connection with West Bengal. In fact, the community holds influence in about 30 Vidhan Sabha seats. These headquarters are located in the districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Cooch Behar and Bardhaman in Bengal. Notably, many people in this community do not have Indian citizenship. In such a situation, the law changing citizenship may become important to them. BJP is banking on that. 2. The Prime Minister will also visit Sugandha Shaktipeeth in Bangladesh. He is considered to be one of the 51 Shaktipeeth and is associated with the faith of the Hindus. Many people from Bengal visit Shaktipeeth every year. In such a situation, the visit can probably influence voters. 3. The Prime Minister will also visit Rabindra Kuthi Bari. It was actually the home of Dwarkanath Tagore, Rabindra Nath Tagore's grandfather. The attachment of the Bengalis to Tagore is well known. He was the first person in Asia to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. He also wrote the national anthem of India and Bangladesh. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi's visit could be fruitful for his party in the elections.







