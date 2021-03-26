Yale psychiatrist says she was fired for calling Trump and his supporters mentally ill





A senior psychiatrist says she was fired by Yale University after repeatedly calling President Trump and his mentally ill supporters and is now suing the university for unlawful dismissal.

Dr Bandy Lee, who has been a CNN analyst and writing for the New York Times, was fired last May after being accused of “recklessness” and “serious breach” of professional ethics, according to reports. court documents.

Lee had been a constant alarmist over Trump’s sanity, writing a 2017 book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” and even voicing his fears to lawmakers that same year.

The attacks continued even after her dismissal, including a tweet deleted since last November in which she compared Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, Fox News noted at the time.

“Donald Trump is not Adolf Hitler,” the tweet read. “At least Hitler improved the daily lives of his followers, had discipline, and demanded more of himself to gain the respect of his followers. Even with the same pathology, there are different degrees of competence.”

His proclamations defy an American Psychiatric Association rule prohibiting professional opinions on public figures who have not been examined, his own lawsuit admitted.

But Lee said that doesn’t apply to her, because she’s no longer a member of the group and the rule is just an attempt to “gag” her members with vital public warnings.

Earlier this month, she declined to comment on President Biden, writing that she does not “diagnose without testing unless there is evidence of a profound danger to public health and welfare. be”.

After teaching Yale for 17 years, Lee was finally confronted after one of Trumps’ attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, filed a formal complaint last January over a tweet accusing him of having “a shared psychosis. enters just about all the followers of Trumps ”.

Dershowitz wrote that Lee “diagnosed me publicly as psychotic, based on my legal and political views, and never examining or even meeting with me,” the documents state.

“This constitutes a serious violation of the ethics rules” of the APA, he wrote, suggesting that it has probably also violated Yales’ own rules.

School heads warned her that she had “violated psychiatric ethics by diagnosing” Dershowitz from afar, according to the lawsuit.

“The recklessness of your comments gives the impression that they are interested in your personal political beliefs and other possible personal aspirations,” the head of the department, Dr John Krystal, warned in a letter, according to the trial.

“You put me in a position where I have to ask, is this the kind of person I can trust to teach medical students, residents, and forensic psychiatry fellows?”

When she was finally released in May, Yale said it was because she “didn’t have a formal teaching role,” the lawsuit said, calling it “a pretext.”

Lee detailed his exit in his lawsuit accusing Yale of unlawful dismissal “at the behest of Professor Alan Dershowitz because of his exercise of free speech on the dangers of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

“Since she was acting according to the duty of citizens to contribute her donations to society, her speech is protected by the First Amendment,” the lawsuit said.

“Trump’s presidency represented an emergency that not only allowed, but compelled, psychiatrists in the United States to sound the alarm,” his legal team said of his “professional responsibility to protect society.”

TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO REMAINS A FUNDRAISING MECCA FOR MANY REPUBLICANS

“Mental health trumps mental health” for everyone in the United States, “putting the country in danger” and “undermining democracy itself,” Lee warned, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks reinstatement as well as over $ 75,000 in “lost income, lost benefits, lost resources, lost privileges, indirect but significant compensation lost, future economic losses, emotional distress, damage to reputation and loss of enjoyment. of life”.

Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart told the New Haven Register that Lee was not reappointed to her post after reviewing “Yales policies and practices.”

“Yale does not take into account the political views of faculty members when making appointment decisions,” he insisted.

Dershowitz told the newspaper that “Yale was right to consider” his complaint, but the result was “their decision.”

Lee “has given me a lot more power than I think I have. I only alerted Yale authorities to his unprofessional behavior. Facts are facts,” said Dershowitz, who did never met the psychiatrist.

“I think her own words prove that she acted unprofessionally, in violation of academic standards and in violation of the rules of psychiatry,” Dershowitz said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I also think it’s unethical to misdiagnose someone she hasn’t met for political and ideological reasons.”

Lee told the Yale Daily News that she filed a “heavy-hearted” lawsuit.

“I love Yale, my alma mater, as I love my country, but we are falling into a dangerous culture of self-censorship and respect for authority at all costs,” she said.

To learn more about the New York Post, click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos