Donald Trump admits he withheld funds to ‘punish’ Central America for immigration: ‘they abused us’





Former President Donald Trump said during his presidency he cut federal funding to three Central American countries in order to “punish” them. He said he wanted to punish them, the immigrants who continued to come from their countries to seek entry into the United States.

During an interview Thursday night with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Ingraham released a clip of House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In the clip, Pelosi said Trump pulled funding from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – three countries that make up a region called the Northern Triangle – in order to punish them.

Ingraham asked, “Mr. President, did you withdraw money from Central America to punish them?”

“Absolutely. It’s true,” Trump replied.

“We pay them $ 500 million a year,” Trump told Ingraham. “No one knew what they were doing with the money and they were sending criminals to our country.”

“They abused us in so many different ways,” Trump continued. He then accused the country’s leaders of refusing to accept murderers and members of the violent MS13 gang who had been captured at the southern US border by US immigration and customs officials and borders.

“They didn’t want to take them. I stopped paying the $ 500 million we were wasting giving them,” Trump continued.

He then claimed that the day after his administration’s funding cut, country leaders called on US officials, saying, “We would like MS13 to come back to our country. Please send them immediately, and we will not send them again. bad people. “

Ingraham laughed in response.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, former President Donald Trump said that during his administration he withdrew federal funds from Central American countries in order to “punish” them for the immigrants who came. from their country seeking refuge in the United States. . In this photo, a U.S. Border Patrol officer speaks with immigrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border fence February 1, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. John Moore / Getty

In late March 2019, the Trump administration announced it was cutting nearly $ 450 million in direct funding to countries due to their inability to stop emigration.

The Northern Triangle is the main source of migrants to the United States. Immigrants largely flee their regions to escape high murder rates, gang violence, low employment, and lack of access to food, necessities and social services. Recent droughts and hurricanes have worsened conditions in the region.

Direct funding cut by Trump had sought to stem migration from the region by helping countries stabilize themselves politically and economically in an effort to reduce migration caused by violence and corruption.

The program has donated millions to dozens of local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs). These organizations have conducted development and humanitarian programs on behalf of the US government.

However, because countries had failed to reduce migration, Trump cut funds as a punishment. When funding ended, many NGOs had to scale back or terminate programs prematurely, closing offices and laying off staff, according to NPR.

Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern, who was part of a congressional delegation that visited the Northern Triangle in August 2019, said: “Under questioning, [U.S. embassy staff in the countries] basically admitted that this freeze is a rotten thing to do. Rather than trying to correct the situation, we will make it worse. “

In October 2019, Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration planned to partially restore funding. Pompeo said the restoration would take place because all three countries had taken steps to curb emigration.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

