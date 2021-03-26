HENRY DEEDES on Boris Johnson’s Coronavirus Bill extension

Boris escaped without a bruise. Pasture, perhaps, but nothing that required the attention of the matrons. The coronavirus regulation bill, which allows the government to extend its authoritarian lockdown laws by six months, passed by 484 votes to 76. Conservative rebellion: 36.

Not so much an uprising as a little brawl in the queue at the local kebab shop. This meant that for another six months the Government could continue to harass and criminalize us just for going about our business.

Matt Hancock, who opened the debate, informed the House that there was no guarantee the laws would not be extended beyond September. The Secretary of Health barely apologized. Of course not: he loves this bossy thing.

Matt Hancock, who opened the debate, informed the House that there was no guarantee the laws would not be extended beyond September

The Secretary of Health barely apologized. Of course not: he likes this bossy thing

Sir Keir Starmer had asked his party to vote for the bill so we heard little opposition from Labor. Jon Ashworth, the shadow of Hancocks, certainly couldn’t be bothered. As usual, he gave the impression that he might disappear with Hancock after his speech for a friendly game of pool and a big brandy.

A few old lefties objected. Owlish Graham Stringer (Lab, Blackley) delivered a beautiful speech, while pounding drums and deep organ sounds, urging Parliament never to give a government such sweeping powers again. Join Mr. Stringer in the no lobby: a Jeremy Corbyn.

More Henry Deedes for the Daily Mail …

He criticized the government’s take-it-or-leave-it approach to its draconian laws, which is unacceptable in any democracy.

Until his name appeared on Parliament’s wire, I had forgotten that the former leader of the Labor Party was currently without a party. Stateless. He wore a striking powder blue suit, a powder blue shirt combo, finished with a raffish red tie. Had the old rake attacked Barry Manilows’ wardrobe?

The privilege of following Mr Corbyn fell on the broad shoulders of Tory rebel William Wraggs. Poor Wraggy was very puzzled. He found himself in total agreement with Jezza. The way he described this feeling was disturbing. He attacked the utilitarian impulses sweeping the government front bench, describing the idea of ​​vaccine passports as upside down packages.

There is something wonderful about Mr. Wraggs’ impertinence towards his party during this crisis. He reminds me of a desperate father whose son has just embarked on a promising career in the city to continue his life in a sex cult.

Likewise, Wraggs colleagues were swirling with tweedy displeasure. The atmosphere on the Conservative benches was like the Long Room at Lords when the Australians give us a particularly hard beating.

Sir Charles Walker (Con, Broxbourne) gave an eccentric speech in which he pledged to walk around with a pint of milk in his hands to protest what he was seeing as the British slipped into authoritarianism.

He encouraged others to do the same. Maybe we could meet and stop for a chat, he ventured to himself. Hmm. I fear Sir Charless’s attempted call to arms will be difficult.

Sir Desmond Swayne (Con, New Forest W), with an excellent voice as always, felt that the government had become addicted to tyranny. Married at bat claimed by Sir Dessie.

This is the problem with governments. Hand over your freedoms and they never want to give them back. This majestic creature, Sir Graham Brady (Con, Altrincham), said the government’s thirst for control has gone too far. While Steve Baker (Con, Wycombe) demanded an end to all those fear-mongering billboards showing patients dying from coronavirus. Absolutely right. They are an abomination.

Boris escaped without a bruise. Pasture, perhaps, but nothing that required the attention of the matrons. The coronavirus regulation bill, which allows the government to extend its authoritarian lockdown laws by six months, passed by 484 votes to 76. Conservative rebellion: 36

Sir Charles Walker (Con, Broxbourne) gave an eccentric speech in which he pledged to walk around with a pint of milk in his hands to protest what he saw as the British slipped into authoritarianism.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, squinting and whining like a celebrity at a telethon, has made a prodigious announcement that his party is voting against the government. Yes, all 11.

As usual, Sir Ed was completely eclipsed by one of his own MPs, Munira Wilson (Twickenham), who stood up for all those unfairly prosecuted during the lockdown. Good grief. Are Liberal Democrats Acting Like Liberals? Hopefully this will spread.

In over three hours of debate, and despite the overwhelming result, only three members, in my opinion, went to the trouble of fully supporting the bill. Pathetic really.

Well, do it all again in September, of course. Just you watch.