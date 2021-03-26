The oil industry’s biggest spending driller is now in China





Photographer: Wang Song / Xinhua / Getty Images Photographer: Wang Song / Xinhua / Getty Images Fear of China’s dependence on foreign suppliers means its biggest oil company plans to become the world’s biggest-spending driller this year, even as it says domestic demand for crude is leveling off. PetroChina Co. is forecasting 239 billion yuan ($ 37 billion) in annual investments, the company said in its annual results Thursday. It’s more than global majors including Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which are cut spending as they manage the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on oil prices and fuel demand. Big spender Chinese oil giant has the most expensive capital spending plan of 2021 Source: company statements

China’s rapid recovery from Covid-19 means its demand for oil and gas has fully recovered from the pandemic-induced swoon of early 2020, and President Xi Jinping continues to make energy security a top priority. top priority. The government earlier this month called for an increase in domestic production of coal, oil and gas over the next five years, an effort that apparently contradicts Xi’s long-term plan to decarbonize the economy. Domestic demand for crude oil has already plateaued and consumption of refined products will peak and begin to decline over the next decade, Duan Liangwei, outgoing chairman of PetroChina, said on Thursday on a conference call. The demand for natural gas, one of the cleanest fossil fuels, is expected to increase further and PetroChina is concentrating its upstream activities there. Read more: China needs to reach peak oil well before reaching net zero Cnooc Ltd., the country’s largest offshore driller, is forecasting spending 90-100 billion yuan this year, up from just under 80 billion in 2019, although the figure could still be adjusted, the president said on Thursday. Wang Dongjin during the company’s annual results call. Yet, PetroChina’s leading investment plan in the world does not compare to pre-pandemic levels. The company intended to spend 295 billion yuan last year, before the lockdowns starting in January crippled the economy. He ended up spending around 246 billion yuan. PetroChina and Cnooc, as well as China’s third largest oil company Sinopec, were forced to cut spending as oil prices crashed under the impact of the pandemic in 2020. Crude has rebounded this year amid production cuts and optimism that vaccines will help boost demand. Sinopec publishes its results on Sunday. Green energy With a focus on fossil fuels aside, China’s oil giants are still expected to help the country meet its ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2060. PetroChina did not identify spending targets on Thursday. into green energy, although it has announced its intention to do so. gradually increase these expenses each year in the future. The company seeks to peak its carbon emissions by 2025 and achieve “near zero” emissions by around 2050, although it has not specified whether this relates only to its own operations or if this included the much larger challenge of accounting for the emissions of the fuel it sells. Chairman Dai Houliang said the company plans to utilize wind, solar and geothermal resources and boost industrial use of hydrogen. For its part, Cnooc announced that it would increase its share of natural gas production to 30% by 2025 and develop its offshore wind activity in the years to come. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos