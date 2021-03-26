Crowds gather outside institutions by unacceptable parties





SLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in isolation at his Banigala residence after contracting coronavirus, held a meeting with his media team on Thursday.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz shared two photographs, one of the Prime Minister while in the other, he chairs the meeting and receives information on some important issues. He would have been in a good mood and felt relaxed during the meeting.

Among the meeting attendees were Shibli Faraz, Senator Faisal Javed, Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari and Principal Secretary Azam Khan.

While discussing the latest political situation and future course of action, Imran Khan said that no political party would be allowed to take justice into its own hands by marching on institutions by the mob. He was referring to the court appearance of Maryam Nawaz, head of the PML-N, which was later postponed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Prime Minister has made it clear that the ongoing process of accountability will continue and that no one will be spared or conceded. Imran Khan was also briefed on the current political scenario.

The prime minister said the third wave of coronavirus was dangerous and the vaccination process was underway across the country. He called for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the deadly virus at bay. He said the easiest way was to wear a face mask and avoid going to public places unless necessary.

Imran Khan called on the government team to speed up the process of issuing health cards. Regarding the provision of relief to the public in the context of the holy month of Ramazan, he said that the utility stores package should be strictly monitored and the profit from the 7.8 billion rupee package should directly reach population. He stressed that no laxity or loopholes would be tolerated in this regard.

