Jokowi forces government projects to use local products





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) prohibiting regents across Indonesia from purchasingforeign products in order to meet the needs of government projects. It is compulsory for public procurement of projects to use local products. This was announced by the Head of State at the opening of the National Conference V of the Association of Indonesian Regency Governments (APKASI) at the State Palace on Friday (26/3). “Each existing project, existing program, must, must, use local products. Never buy for government projects, buy foreign products, ”Jokowi said.

The head of state explained that this ban had been given so that government projects could increase the demand for local products. In addition, government projects are generally of high value and require the purchase of large quantities of products. "For what? Whether it is request, that there is consumption, "he added. According to him, if the demand for local products increases because of government projects, the consumption of these products will also increase. When demand continues to increase, the industry will inevitably increase the speed of their production at the plant. This will increase industrial productivity. Likewise with work it will be used up and may even be absorbed more. "If there has request and consumption increases, production in factories, production in industry will also increase, so that no one is laying off employees, "he explained. Previously, the former governor of DKI Jakarta had indeed repeatedly expressed his hatred for foreign products. Another goal, so that import floods do not occur in Indonesia.













