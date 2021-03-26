Have cars with Trump stickers been targeted? | Venice Gondolier Sun





WEST VILLAGES Two cars, both with bumper stickers supporting President Donald Trump, were damaged in a series of shootings Monday and Tuesday in the national community of Sarasota, authorities said.

One victim said he heard “something like a BB pistol shot,” according to a report.

The cars were parked in the clubhouse parking lot in broad daylight when the incidents occurred, according to incident reports from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

A victim believes his 2014 KIA sport utility vehicle was shot down between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday. The hole went through a “Trump Pence 2020” sticker and the rear window, shattering the entire rear window of the car.

“I am upset because someone pulled at my car and now I have to pay to have my car fixed,” Kathy Samborsky told the Venice Gondolier.

The estimated cost of damage to the car is $ 500, according to the incident report.

A witness, interviewed on Tuesday, said they were working in the bag drop area on Monday afternoon when “(the witness) heard a thud like a gunshot coming from the field,” an incident report reads. . “(The witness) did not notice any vehicles rushing out of the area or noting anything else that was out of the ordinary.”

The second victim parked his 2018 Jeep Latitude in the parking lot for a morning class between 7:45 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they saw the damage, there was a round hole on the driver’s side of the rear hatch door, just under the rear window and under a “Trump 2024” bumper sticker, according to the incident report.

The estimated cost of damage to this car was around $ 1,000, according to the incident report. A projectile was recovered from the rear seat; he had damaged the vehicle body, an interior panel and the rear seat.

National officials in Sarasota told investigators there were no security cameras in the parking lot where the vandalism occurred. However, a video has been requested by authorities for further review, according to the incident report.

Samborsky told authorities she heard a BB shot while walking in the parking lot after discovering the damage, but could not tell the origin, according to the incident report.

On Thursday, she said authorities were examining her vehicle a second time as the investigation continued.

“I think there are people out there who just hate Trump,” she said. “It’s not fair that they shoot people’s cars; someone is going to get hurt.”

She said people had not targeted anyone supporting President Joe Biden and feared someone would be injured or killed in the situation.

The Sarasota Dominion Command did not return several calls Wednesday and Thursday to comment on the incidents.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office officials said it was an ongoing investigation with no suspects still in custody.

“It was very scary,” Samborsky said. “I thought I lived in a very safe place.”

