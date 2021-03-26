Biden says US must ‘own the future’ in rivalry with China

NEW YORK – US President Joe Biden on Thursday reiterated his call for more investment in the US tech sector, explaining his approach to tackling emerging challenges from China at his first official press conference since his inauguration.

“The future is [with] who can own the future, when it comes to technology, quantum computing, a whole range of things, including medical fields, “Biden said.” China is investing us from afar because its plan is to own this future. “

Biden said the United States must first invest heavily in scientific research. The current investment is 0.7% of US gross domestic product, Biden wants to bring the percentage closer to 2%, like US spending in the 1960s.

Biden mentioned that he had a two-hour phone call with Xi Jinping when the Chinese president called to congratulate him on his inauguration. Biden said he made it clear to Xi that the United States is not seeking confrontation, but he acknowledged that there would be stiff competition and that his administration will insist that China “follow international rules.”

Biden said he had known Xi for a long time. He had spent a lot of time with Xi while he was still vice president to former President Barack Obama and “reportedly spent more time with Xi than with any other world leader.” He called Xi a “smart guy”, but he is “one of the guys like Putin who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future, democracy cannot work in an always complex world.”

“Xi doesn’t have a democracy – with a tiny bone in his body,” the US president said.

To deal with Beijing’s behavior, Biden said he would re-establish alliances with Europe and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad – which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia. – to empower China. The president said he plans to meet with 27 European heads of state and will invite “an alliance of democracies” to come to the United States to discuss the future, including issues with the South China Sea. , Taiwan, human rights violations in China and more.

But this is not “anti-Chinese,” Biden said.

“What I admire about my dealings with Xi is that Xi understands. He doesn’t pretend he doesn’t understand what I’m saying more than I do,” Biden said. “I pointed out to him that no leader can be supported in his position or his position unless he represents the values ​​of the country … America values ​​the notion of freedom and human rights. We don’t always live up to our expectations, but there is a system of values. We are founded on this principle. “

Biden said the United States would continue to draw attention to the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and China’s allegations of abuse against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang because “the moment a President is moving away from that, as the latter did, is when we started to lose legitimacy in the world. “

The president said he wanted to restore confidence inside and outside the United States since before the election.

“We are in the middle of a fourth industrial revolution with enormous consequences … Our democracy is equipped because everyone can speak [and] competition, “Biden said.” It is a battle between the usefulness of democracies in the 21st century. This is what is at stake here, we have to prove that democracy works. “

Biden also said that while he sees “fierce competition” with China, he “does not criticize” Beijing’s overall goal of “becoming a leading country in the world.”

But Biden wants to make sure the United States stays ahead as “the richest country in the world” and “the most powerful country in the world” because the United States “will continue to grow and develop” under its direction.

On the subject of North Korea, Biden said he was still open to diplomacy despite recent missile tests conducted by the isolated country, adding that he suspected Pyongyang’s ballistic missile tests violated Resolution 1718. of the UN which imposes restrictions on the weapons of Pyongyang.

“We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses if they choose to step up. We will respond accordingly,” he said. “I am also ready for a form of diplomacy, but it must be conditioned on the end result of denuclearization.”

The president also touched on a range of topics, including COVID-19 vaccines, immigration, infrastructure, working with Republicans and the possibility of him running for re-election in 2024. Biden, 78, said that he “expected” to come forward but gave no firm answer.